In an exclusive new featurette, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley cast and crew discuss how the movie’s fabulous wardrobe was put together. The neo-noir thriller is set in the late 1930s, and an essential part of what makes the movie so visually stunning is the wardrobe put together by Costume Designer Luis Sequeira and Production Designer Tamara Deverell.

In the featurette, del Toro explains how he wanted each character to be immediately recognizable by the audience. As Sequeira explains it, “Guillermo wanted very few costume changes” to happen through the movie, which meant designing a unique look for each character that would fit the period setting and give them a distinguished look from one another. One of the main tools used by the Nightmare Alley crew to achieve this goal was to base specific characters’ costumes on unique colors or fabrics.

As del Toro explains, Molly (Rooney Mara) represented life, so they chose the color red for the character. That means that the color red was only used for Molly’s wardrobe and for the Salvation Army sign that shows up in the film. As for Toni Collette’s Zeena, the character was represented by green and gold to show her connection to the earth and the grass, since she’s such a grounded character. Finally, Clem Hoately's (Willem Dafoe) hardness was represented by using black leather in the costume design.

Nightmare Alley was adapted by del Toro and Kim Morgan from William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name. The movie stars Bradley Cooper as the manipulative Stan Carlisle, a carny con-man who gets into a dangerous relationship with a psychiatrist played by Cate Blanchett. Nightmare Alley's star-studded cast also includes Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), David Strathairn (Nomadland), Clifton Collins Jr. (The Last Castle), and Mary Steenburgen (Book Club).

Nightmare Alley has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Cinematography, Production Design, and Costume Design. Other nominations include eight Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTA, SDSA, MPSE, ADG, CDG, VES, and WGA Awards, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for Blanchett in “Best Supporting Actress.”

Nightmare Alley is now available on Digital and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on March 22. The film is also available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max right now. Check out the exclusive new featurette below:

Here’s Nightmare Alley's official synopsis:

An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

