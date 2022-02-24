The following contains spoilers for both Nightmare Alley and Crimson Peak.There’s a scene in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley that’s reminiscent of imagery from the director’s previous film, Crimson Peak. Molly (Rooney Mara) makes her way towards Stan (Bradley Cooper) and his client Ezra (Richard Jenkins), dressed in white and covered in fake blood. Molly and Stan are in a business partnership and a romantic relationship, but after this scam, Molly vows that she is leaving him. “Don’t do the spook show,” carnival 'seer' Zeena (Toni Collette) warns Stan earlier in the film. His dismissal of this warning has dire consequences.

The comparisons between Nightmare Alley and Crimson Peak go deeper than a few shared ghostly visuals. Both films feature young women being whisked away by con men, financial schemes that harm those in their path, dead fathers with looming legacies, and warnings given and ignored.

At the beginning of Crimson Peak, Edith (Mia Wasikowska) is haunted by the ghost of her mother, who warns her to “Beware of Crimson Peak”. She has no idea what (or where) this is, or what the warning means, but the film's ominous communication of the warning makes it clear to Edith and the audience that nothing good will come out of ignoring that warning.

RELATED: Morality and Mysticism in the Broken World of 'Nightmare Alley'

Image via Universal Pictures

As for Stan, Zeena’s warning isn’t the only one he receives, though hers is certainly the most explicit. Earlier in the film, his path is laid out before him without him being aware of it. While seated down for a meal with Clem (Willem Dafoe), the man in charge of the carnival geek, lets Stan in on how he reels people in and convinces them to do the worst job in the world. Stan is shaken by Clem’s method of luring in an alcoholic by getting them hooked on opiates and gradually trapping them in the gig.

But, given the genres each film embodies (Nightmare Alley is a neo-noir, Crimson Peak is gothic horror), we know that the protagonists are going to have a rough road ahead of them. So of course, Stan is going to do the “spook show”, and Edith is going to find herself in the belly of the beast that is Crimson Peak.

Each film features a relatively innocent young woman being taken by the hand and led into danger by a charming older man. In Crimson Peak, we follow the young woman, and Edith is easy to root for. She’s intelligent, romantic, and kind, and like many characters of this type, her naïveté only adds to her charm.

Nightmare Alley flips this script by having us follow the man, and in this case, just like Thomas (Tom Hiddleston), Stan is a swindler. It isn’t fair, narratively, to compare him to Edith as a protagonist we can root for, because he’s nowhere near as likable. It’s far more interesting to compare him to Thomas, and even more fascinating to find each man better and worse than the other in different ways.

Stan is presented as down on his luck, while Thomas presents an aura of wealth and worldliness that make him better suited to navigate the world. Both men are killers, but whereas Thomas arranges for Edith’s dear father to be killed, Stan kills his own abusive father. Stan and Thomas' motives towards the women in their lives (Molly and Edith) shift in opposite ways as their respective films goes on. Stan seems genuinely taken with Molly at the start of the film, but as time goes on, he enters into an affair and shows little concern for Molly’s well-being.

Thomas’s intentions are far from pure when he meets and charms Edith; he and his sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain) are incestuous lovers who swindle and murder heiresses in order to maintain their lifestyle. However, despite Thomas’s monstrous habits, we can see his feelings for Edith shift into something more genuine as the film progresses. By the end, there’s love there, and he dies in an attempt to save her from his sister.

Speaking of Lucille, the delightfully twisted women posing an external threat to both the man and woman in each films’ romantic pairing share plenty of parallels as well. Both Lucille and Lilith (Cate Blanchett) are master manipulators, women who have embraced the darker side of a man’s game. They present a threat in ways that reflect classic tropes from the genre each film belongs to. Lucille’s presence is a sinister extension of the haunted setting, a more threatening Mrs. Danvers; Lilith is a spin on the classic femme fatale, played with delicious enjoyment by Blanchett.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The role of parents in each film plays a big role in the shape of the protagonists, as well as the steps they take on their journeys. Stan and Thomas are men who do awful things, and the film suggests that perhaps they’re monsters created by monstrous fathers. Stan and Edith share a loss as well, as each has lost both parents. Their mothers are remembered with love, but they differ where their fathers are concerned.

Edith is shown to have a good relationship with her father. His instinct and experience tells him that something is wrong with Thomas, but before he can protect his daughter he’s murdered, symbolically stripping Edith of her childhood and pushing her into adulthood through marriage, a classic next step for women of the time period Crimson Peak takes place in. But Stan’s paternal loss is self-inflicted; when we first see him, he’s just killed his father and burnt down his house with the body inside, a rather rudely symbolic thrust into manhood.

It’s while Stan and Edith are out on their own paths that they ignore the warnings given to them, leading to life-threatening consequences. Stan ignores his warnings out of hubris, thinking he’s literally and metaphorically killed his father, so there’s no way he’ll make similar mistakes. As Lilith points out to him, he takes pride in the fact that he doesn’t touch alcohol because his father was a drunk. Stan is so focused on being better than his father that his ego goes completely out of control, laying waste to all who lie ahead, including Stan himself.

Edith, on the other hand, doesn’t know what Crimson Peak is until she finds herself there. However, there were plenty of warnings, most notably from her father, advising her not to marry Thomas. Like Molly, Edith allows herself to be swept away by romantic ideals and doesn’t look too closely at the man in front of her. This leads her into peril, as Lucille makes several attempts to kill her. Her escape and ultimate triumph is one of blood and trauma that she won’t soon forget, but at least she’ll get to live with it.

Image via Universal Pictures

Stan is ultimately punished for ignoring the signs, while Edith is rewarded and victorious. This goes much deeper than the fact that Stan is a manipulative man, and Edith a naive young woman, and it goes deeper beyond the genres of the films. Instead, the narratives seem to be offering punishment and reward for points of view.

Stan is a man who takes no accountability. He’s killed his father and inadvertently killed his mentor. The effects of these murders don’t affect him the way they should, and he never takes responsibility for them. He always wants more and behaves in increasingly narcissistic and manipulative ways to get what he wants.

Edith is a clever young woman with a hopeful view of the world. She doesn’t want to believe bad things about people, and she’s kind to others. She doesn’t use people and doesn’t desire anything beyond the ability to create, to appreciate art, and to love and be loved in return. She’s suffered through tragedy, but this doesn’t make her a monster. It makes her someone worth rooting for.

Why Guillermo del Toro's 'Crimson Peak' Is About the Horror and Ecstasy of Creating Art At its heart, the Oscar-winner's 2015 Gothic romance is an ode to artists and their various ghosts.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email