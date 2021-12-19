[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Nightmare Alley.]

From director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and adapted from the William Lindsay Gresham novel, the noir thriller Nightmare Alley follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a down-on-his-luck man who finds himself intrigued by the clairvoyant (Toni Collette) at a traveling carnival and everything that world represents. After Molly (Rooney Mara), a performer who can absorb any amount of voltage, agrees to leave with him, Stan decides to use the tricks he’s learned to con a tycoon (Richard Jenkins), but when he finds himself directly in the path of Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), he realizes that she may ultimately turn out to be more dangerous than mysterious.

During this press conference, the filmmaker was joined by co-stars Mara and Jenkins to talk about having a love of noir, the notion of success for an artist, the entry point for the characters, the importance of the color red, the film’s three most prominent female characters, the lessons Del Toro previously learned from Jenkins, and how these characters reflect current times.

Question: Guillermo, how did your love of noir, as a genre, come about? What made you want to play in that sandbox and how did you find Nightmare Alley?

GUILLERMO DEL TORO: If you know my short films, when I was a kid, I wanted to do just horror or fantasy and noir. They were my first loves. I did a whole noire short, in the provinces in Mexico, about corrupt policemen. First of all, I was enamored with the literature and the writing. I loved James M. Cain, Donald Westlake, Raymond Chandler, Cornell Woolrich, James Hadley Chase, all the way to the neo-noir that started in Europe, the Italian Massimo Carlotto, and to Mexico with Paco Ignacio Taibo, and so on and so forth. I was in love with that because, like horror, it’s a genre that rips off the lid of the pretense of normalcy and it exposes very raw moral questions. It’s very much a parable genre, in a way. It reflects the time the movies were made in. You can see a post-WWII genre movie with Robert Mitchum and you get the sense of the time, the anxiety of the time. If you watch a post-Vietnam movie, it reflects that time. The Postman Always Rings Twice, the Bob Rafelson movie, reflects that time. It’s a genre that is very sensitive to what’s going on in the world, at that time.

Nightmare Alley is about an ambitious man who’s determined to make a living by creating illusions for a large audience. To what extent can you relate to Stan? How wary are you of your own drive and ambition, as an artist?

DEL TORO: These are questions that are very real for me, as a storyteller. I have tried to be cautious, in my own life, understanding that. I’ve said it many, many times over the decades, I find the notion of success incredibly torturous. As an artist, I’ve come to the definition that success is fucking up in your own terms. That’s basically it. It’s not about how people praise what you do, but how you feel that you are expressing what you are. That took a while to figure out. I find the American dream to be an incredible generator of nightmares. The movie reflects a character that is two steps away from losing everything, the whole movie, because he’s absolutely made of lies. He’s not shielded by the truth about himself or others, so he is always in danger. He’s fraught. You try to bring some form of truth to what you do and not think of career, but think about just staying loyal to what you wanna tell. We are storytellers, and Stan is a storyteller. Every question Stan has is a question that I have asked myself, otherwise I couldn’t co-write it with Kim Morgan. I would be coming from the outside. I’m a little bit Molly. I’m a little bit Grindle. I’m a little bit The Major. I’m a lot of Pete. I’m very Pete-ish. You have to understand them.

Rooney and Richard, what was your entry point into your characters? What did you latch onto, in order to figure out who they are?

ROONEY MARA: I don’t know if there’s one specific thing. Guillermo writes these incredible character biographies. That was when it all clicked for me, when I read that. There were so many little things in there that might seem meaningless to some people, but that make a person feel real. That, to me, was my real entry point, reading that little biography and learning all of these little things about Molly.

RICHARD JENKINS: Guillermo didn’t write a backstory for me, this time. When I read the script, I remember thinking, okay, you spend your life trying to connect with this vision, this person who you feel responsible for their death, that you love, and then you see them. All of your life, this is what it’s been geared toward. And then, you see them and you find out that it’s all not true, what is the human response to that? How do you even wrap your head around that? That just really interested me.

MARA: I never thought of it like that.

JENKINS: You see those beautiful gardens and he’s built that to honor this woman. For me, that was when I just said, “Yeah, I’d love to play this. I would love to see what happens here.”

DEL TORO: If I may interject, the movie is constructed around the idea of people finding themselves and who they are and the moment of revelation. It happens to Molly. It happens to Grindle. It happens to Zeena. It happens to Pete. I’m a terrible magician, but I’m a student of magic, and there’s a rule in magic that says the audience thinks they can’t be fool, but they wanna be fooled. It’s the same with spiritualism. Grindle built a garden and he’s ready to see her, and then when it’s all fake, his world crumbles. That’s a beautiful thing because most of the characters in this movie are built for their endings. The whole movie is constructed for the last two minutes of Stan to go, “Oh, this is who I am.”

Guillermo, how has your relationship with including details evolved, by doing this film? Did you make a more conscious effort to fill the frame in this film because the material reflects that a bit?

DEL TORO: Yes and no. I’m 57 and every time I learn something new, it’s a gift from the heavens. At the same time, when we came to every one of the cast, we had all of the drawings and the paintings, and how we were gonna be framing Stan the whole time. It was seen through mirrors and reflecting this and that. There were three mirrors, at the same time. And then, once he goes to the city, everything is an ally. He abandons the color red when he leaves the carnival. The only four things in red in the city are Molly’s dress, Lilith’s lips, the Salvation Army, and blood. That’s it. Oh, and there’s one light bulb in the elevator. The rest is meant not to have any red. Richard [Jenkins] and I have made two movies together and there was, for me, an evolution. I started shooting everything complete. I didn’t do little pieces. Richard taught me something beautiful on The Shape of Water. Not only did he use my biography to light the fire under his boiler room, but he said to me, “Look, let me try two or three things and see what comes out. If you tell me what you want from the beginning, it’s like ordering fabric in a store. I’ll bring the fabric you want, but if you let me try it, I’ll bring you the best fabric from every shelf in the store and we’ll choose together. That was Lesson #1. Lesson #2 was, I knew where I was gonna cut and that I was gonna use the crane like a witness. The camera is never high in this movie. It’s almost never high. Almost all the time, it has the point of view of a child. It’s always curious and always trying to look over shoulders. I shot characters from behind a lot. Revelations came on the back of characters. I started letting the actors take the proscenium and I just watched them with the camera, very curious, and a new language evolved. The key is that it doesn’t have to be done for beauty, but for story and character. The image of Lilith, when you see her office, it’s permeated by ink blood psychological tests in the wood. Everything is pristine and everything is in order, but there is a tension in it.

These female characters – Lilith, Zeena and Molly – are so much fun to watch and so key for this film. What do they represent?

DEL TORO: It was very important to have the symmetry of three women and three fathers for Stan. These three figures each illuminates this negative space that Stan is. Stan is somebody that, and it’s one of the reasons why I thought Bradley [Cooper] could pull it off, looks like a movie star from the ‘30s and ‘40s. Everybody projects onto stand. We knew we were gonna have the archetypes – the ingenue, the femme fatale, the heart of gold go-getter humanistic character. Kim and I talked a lot about it and she said, “I want the three to survive and, in fact, thrive after Stan.” They all see him in some way, but they’re hoping he’s not that. The beautiful thing with Molly, and this was mapped, every time Rooney would come into a scene, she landed exactly in the moment Molly was. She was resisting Stan in the beginning, but she was not playing that she was resisting. She was intrigued. It was really beautiful to see that. And I think the three forces end up with what I consider almost a superhero figure or a mythical figure, which is Lilith, which is named biblically by the author, William Lindsay Gresham. That’s how monumental she is. We wanted to do archetypes that were actually real and they would survive and not be punished or doomed by their relationships with Stan.

Rooney, what did you think of how Guillermo updated the genre with these female characters?

MARA: I’m not smart enough to talk about film noir as a genre and what it all means in that way, especially not after hearing Guillermo talk about it so beautifully. But I really appreciate that those three archetypes are in there. So many times in film, women are reduced down to their archetype, but you’re only seeing one of those, and all three of these women, while they represent three different archetypes, did feel like fully well-rounded humans. It’s really unique to have all three of those archetypes in one film, in the way that this film has them. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before.

Rooney and Richard, both of your characters are on the receiving end of Stan’s hubris. What was your favorite thing to explore about your respective dynamics?

JENKINS: I always wondered, “Do I like Stan?” I don’t know why that kept coming up, but I realized that I didn’t. I needed him. I liked him when I needed him, but when I didn’t, I didn’t. This is a fairly self-involved human being, and I found that really interesting to do. There were times when I would look at Stan and feel great empathy for him, and then there were times when I would look at him and think, “I’d like to squash him.” It was human. That’s a good word for it. I never tried to choose when those moments would happen. They just seemed to find their way in and out.

MARA: I think the beautiful thing about Molly is that she has the ability to have love and compassion for anyone, even in their worst moments, almost to a fault and almost to her undoing. That’s how I thought of Stan. I was able to love all parts of him.

Guillermo, this is a story filled with fools and foolers. In what way does that resonate the most in today’s society?

DEL TORO: There are characters that mean different things. The crucial moment we are in, truth and lies are so dependent on us being gullible and us being capable of being compassionate. We wanted to imbue the movie with the anxiety of this time. We didn’t want to make a movie about the period. We wanted to make it about now. That essential moment we’re in, in which we have to distinguish narrative through the narrative lie with reality is so important. There’s a happy ending in the middle of the movie. He gets the book, he gets the girl, he has the power, he leaves the carnival, and there’s this beautiful crane shot, like a happy ending in a movie. He’s leaving the carnival and you see the carnival diminishing in the distance.

One of the main things that I wanted to do in the movie was to cut and show that, two years later, he’s unhappy. It’s a moment in which I believe there is an emptiness in him and a need for more and more and more, that I also find pertinent. There’s an urgency. All Stan wants is to be seen for what he is. The only liberation in the movie comes in the last two minutes for him. There’s horror and emptiness, but also relief in knowing, “This is who I am. I’m not a magician. I’m not a man of society. This is who I think I am and who I’m gonna become.” And Grindle wants to be forgiven. There’s an urgency for us to be human and be capable of forgiveness and be capable of seeing each other. The movie is permeated with that. These characters hopefully reflect the time.

Nightmare Alley is now playing in theaters.

Willem Dafoe on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ the Way Guillermo del Toro Mixes Genres, and Why He Wanted to Play This Role He also talks about if he prefers playing characters with a bit of a villainous side versus morally good ones.

