In just a few short days, it will be time to take another stroll down Nightmare Alley on a new platform. Starting on December 6, Prime Video will play host to Guillermo del Toro's 2021 neo-noir psychological thriller, adding an underrated gem to its catalog ahead of the holidays. The film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name penned by William Lindsay Gresham and marks the second such adaptation following the 1947 movie starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell. With Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett taking the lead, it ultimately became a hit with critics with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Nightmare Alley takes place in 1940s New York, as the down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) carves himself a spot among Clem Hoatley's (Willem Dafoe) traveling carnival. Working with a seer and her alcoholic husband, he hones his skills to become a successful conman with a knack for swindling the societal elite. He soon eyes the potential payout of a lifetime from a dangerous tycoon, but it requires a big risk that entangles him with the mysterious psychologist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Blanchett). Everything, including his burgeoning romance, is at stake as she becomes his biggest potential threat, capable of ruining him in an instant.

In addition to the trio of Cooper, Blanchett, and Dafoe, del Toro's literary remake boasts a murderer's row of talent throughout its runtime, including Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn, Tim Blake Nelson, and del Toro regular Ron Perlman. The director's wife Kim Morgan also helped co-write the film. Despite the top-shelf talent on display and the high praise from critics, it largely failed to capture the attention of audiences as indicated by a $39.6 million box office haul. It certainly didn't help that it was released as theaters were still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and it was paired with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which dusted it to the tune of $1.95 billion. Still, it's now more widely hailed as a worthwhile neo-noir film with four Oscar nominations to its name, including for Best Picture.

'Nightmare Alley' Is Part of a String of Novel Adaptations By Guillermo del Toro

Currently, del Toro is in the middle of a string of adaptations of famous classic stories. Nightmare Alley preceded the director's long-awaited stop-motion passion project, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which hit Netflix in late 2022 and became an immediate hit with a Best Animated Feature win at the Academy Awards. Now, however, he's turned to a book he's long loved - Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Though it's expected to stick to the themes of the original story, he'll also put his own spin on the classic story of a man playing God, complete with another star-studded group. Jacob Elordi will play Frankenstein's monster, stepping in after Andrew Garfield dropped out, with Oscar Isaac embodying the titular doctor and Mia Goth as his partner. Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, and Charles Dance round out the group. It's set to debut in 2025.

Nightmare Alley will stream on Prime Video on December 6. For now, the film can be found on Hulu. Stay tuned here at Collider for more streaming updates on all the biggest television series and films.