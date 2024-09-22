It’s easy to say that at the tail end of 2021, there were few movies as eagerly anticipated as Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The maestro of monsters took on the lofty job of molding the second feature-length adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name and did so with a star-studded cast. Not only were audiences stoked to see the likes of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Toni Collette all starring alongside one another in a weird psychothriller that — for the most part — took place at a carnival, but they were also excited to see what del Toro had up his sleeve style-wise.

Depending on who you ask, the movie either nailed expectations or fell below the bar, as the chatter surrounding Nightmare Alley may have been too much to fully live up to the hype. Still, the movie sits on Rotten Tomatoes as a Certified Fresh flick, boasting an 80% rating from critics. If you’ve never seen the film or want to watch it with fresh eyes, now’s your chance as the title arrives on Hulu on October 1.

Set in the 1940s, everything about Nightmare Alley has a very trippy neo-noir vibe that audiences have come to expect from the Pan’s Labyrinth and Crimson Peak helmer. The movie centers around a flim-flam man named Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) who, after a one-off shift working at a traveling carnival, signs on to become part of the show. It’s there that he meets a slew of different personalities all with a penchant for showbiz. Stanton takes a special interest in the clairvoyant act, learning how to manipulate minds with the power of suggestion and persuasion. He eventually leaves the carnival with another performer, Molly (Rooney Mara), and strikes out on his own with a psychic show. With an ego the size of the planet, Stan’s greed for fame and fortune eventually causes his tragic downfall.

Who Else Appeared in ‘Nightmare Alley’?

Close

Not only was the leading cast of Nightmare Alley stacked with critically acclaimed, award-winning names, but the same can be said about the ensemble. Included in the rest of the lineup are Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Hole McCallany (Mindhunter), Mary Steenburgen (Book Club), David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and more.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Nightmare Alley is bound to climb the charts of the streamer when it arrives on Hulu next month.

Nightmare Alley Based on the 1946 novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley follows drifter Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as he joins a carnival in order to learn the art of grifting. Addicted to the thrills and the potential for personal gain, Stan takes his show on the road accompanied by fellow carnival worker Molly (Rooney Mara), where he makes a living as a false medium and mentalist. Stan is soon drawn into a much darker web of opportunity that sees him risk it all for one big score. Release Date December 17, 2021 Director Guillermo del Toro Cast Rooney Mara , Bradley Cooper , Cate Blanchett , Toni Collette , Willem Dafoe , Ron Perlman Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers William Lindsay Gresham , Kim Morgan , Guillermo del Toro Studio Searchlight Pictures Tagline Man or Beast. Expand

Get Hulu