Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) is never going to replace Santa Claus again, with Tim Burton stating that a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas is never going to happen. According to Empire Magazine, while the filmmaker has already spawned franchises out of other projects he's worked on, he doesn't want to do the same for the Pumpkin King. Speaking to the outlet about the potential creation of a sequel to the 1993 animated hit, Burton said:

To me the movie is very important. I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land. Get off of my land! You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?

Directed by Henry Selick, The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack on his journey of taking over a holiday that didn't belong to him, with his horrifying friends following him closely behind. Since he doesn't really understand what makes Christmas appealing to people, he unleashes unpredictable horrors on everyone trying to celebrate, while he falls in love with Sally (Cathrine O'Hara). In the meantime, the kidnapped Santa Claus ends up in Oogie Boogie's lair (Ken Page), with the villain torturing the Christmas icon. The story became incredibly popular among Disney fans, especially around both Halloween and Christmas.

Jack's Secret Weapon

While every aspect of The Nightmare Before Christmas works together to create an unforgettable story, a name that doesn't get full credit for its success is screenwriter Caroline Thompson, who had already worked on projects such as Edward Scissorhands and The Addams Family by the time she found her way to Halloween Town. A decade after crafting the story of the Pumpkin King, Thompson would collaborate with Tim Burton again in Corpse Bride, yet another tale for children set in a spooky land. Without Thompson's ideas and writing, Jack Skellington would've never reached the heights he was seen in when a 1993 animated movie became an instant classic.

