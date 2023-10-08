The Big Picture BoxLunch has released a new apparel collection based on Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring over three dozen designs including shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and sweaters.

The collection includes fan favorites like Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Stock, Barrel, and Zero, and captures the original film's creatively gothic animation style.

BoxLunch also has exclusive items such as Sally's smock dress, a striped flannel inspired by her multicolored dress, and an unholy Christmas sweater featuring Lock, Stock, and Barrel.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the most beloved holiday classics of all time. The Tim Burton produced stop-motion animated film starring everyone’s favorite Pumpkin King Jack Skellington is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. This has caused the film to receive new Funko Pops, toys, a 4K release, and many apparel collections. Now BoxLunch has stepped into Halloween Town with their latest appeal collection based on Nightmare Before Christmas.

The massive collection features over three dozen designs ranging from shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and sweaters. There are so many colorful characters in Nightmare Before Christmas’ world and BoxLunch has done a nice job covering all the fan favorites. Most of the line depicts the iconic gothic romance between Jack and Sally, but Oogie Boogie, Lock, Stock, Barrel, and Zero are all represented here in some form.

However, that being said, BoxLunch has out done themselves with their handful of exclusives. They have Sally’s smock dress, a striped flannel inspired by Sally’s multicolored dress, and an unholy Christmas sweater featuring Lock, Stock, and Barrel just to name a few. There’s even a Jack Skellington varsity jacket and long sleeve crewneck with Jack and his lovable ghost dog Zero. The collection captures the spirit of the original’s creatively gothic animation style and then some. Also, any shirt that features Jack and Sally is sure to warm the most undead heart.

30 Years in Halloween Town

It’s hard to believe that a film as iconic as Nightmare Before Christmas is only 30 years old, but it has always been a masterful tale that acted wiser beyond its years. From its breathtaking animation to its brilliant musical numbers to its pitch perfect blend of Halloween madness and Christmas sweetness, Nightmare remains the perfect horror movie for all ages. The film is getting to an age where it has touched multiple generations of families and every year new fans are being exposed to Jack’s magic for the first time. It’s also a film that’s so praised for its animation, music, and production design that its characters and themes are surprisingly underrated. Jack’s coming-of-age story and his journey to discovering his own self-worth is one of best executed arcs in film history. The film pulls at your heartstrings, makes you laugh to no end, and will have you singing for days long after you watch it. That’s why Nightmare Before Christmas has stood the test of time.

Where’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Streaming?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+. However, the film’s also returning to theaters this month in honor of its anniversary. To celebrate you can check out BoxLunch’s full Nightmare collection on their website, and check out a few pieces of the collection below: