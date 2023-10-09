The Nightmare Before Christmas has been on a haunting roll lately celebrating its 30th anniversary. In 2023 the Tim Burton produced animated Disney classic received a new 4K restoration, Funko Pops, toys, and a handful of stylish clothing lines. Now, to cap off the spooky Halloween festivities, Nightmare Before Christmas is returning to the Hollywood Bowl later this month, and it’s bringing with it the return of Catherine O’ Hara’s Sally.

The 30th Anniversary concert is taking place for three nights from October 27 to October 29. O’ Hara will be performing as Sally on the final night while popular musician Halsey will play the iconic Halloween Town resident for the first two shows. Along with O’Hara, Danny Elfman will be returning as Jack Skellington. The famous composer wrote the music of the film and was the Pumpkin King’s original singing voice. Rounding out the cast is Fred Armisen as Lock, Riki Lindhome as Shock, and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. Halsey now joins an exclusive musical club who’ve played Sally which includes Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish.

While the main plot of Nightmare Before Christmas focused on Jack’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas and his own self-worth, Sally has always acted as the central figure of this gothic tale. A monster not of her own making and someone who has longed to get out of the shadow of her abusive father. Not to mention her forbidden love story with Jack is still one of the sweetest in film history. That’s why it’s so great to see Sally’s legacy live on with this concert series, especially with O’Hara’s returning to one of the most iconic roles of her brilliant career. Like Jack, she’s a rag doll that wants more, but doesn’t know how to express herself or her feelings. That conflicted heart is what has helped Nightmare remain timeless and relatable three decades later.

Where’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Streaming?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+, but the film has also returned to theaters this month as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. In addition, tickets for Nightmare Before Christmas' anniversary concert are available now on the Hollywood Bowl's website. There will be a costume contest and other Halloween-themed activities at the event as well so get creative and make Halloween Town proud.