Christmas is close now, which means many of us are passing the time watching our favorite holiday classics. On many film buffs' seasonal watch list every year is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The stop-motion film directed by Henry Selick and produced by Burton has stood the test of time thanks to its breathtaking gothic art style, ghoulish holiday charm, and amazing music. However, that film came out in 1993, and almost 30 years later it hasn’t received a sequel despite its now cult status. Selick has talked about the idea of a possible sequel in the past, but now Nightmare’s star Chris Sarandon, who voiced all Jack Skellington's nonmusical moments, has commented on those never-ending sequel rumors.

While speaking on The Art of Kindness With Robert Peterpaul podcast, Sarandon said, "Essentially, I have nothing to do with it...I can't pick up the phone and call Tim Burton and say, 'OK let's go! Let's do Nightmare Before Christmas 2!' I'm the hired gun in this equation. And whether it would be me in a sequel or not... I don't know.” The Oscar nominated actor would finish his Nightmare sequel thoughts by saying, “At the same time I respect Tim's thoughts. I mean this happened with The Princess Bride where there was a great demand for a sequel... I don't know how Tim feels. I've heard various things, but they could be true or not."

So if you’re a fan of this demented Christmas classic, don’t get your hopes up for a sequel. Like Sarandon alluded to, an actor usually doesn’t have the power to make a sequel happen. It’s all up to Disney and Burton. There have been talks about a sequel for so long now, but given Burton’s current rocky relationship with “The House of Mouse” due to his Dumbo experience, a full-blown sequel is probably dead in the water. Also, if a sequel was to happen, in a recent interview with Collider, Selick revealed that a continuation would have to be done with CGI, and that’s something the director rightfully doesn’t agree with. Half of Nightmare’s charm was the fact that it was a Christmas tale disguised as a horror story, and it harkened back to a now forgotten era of the Rankin and Bass Holiday Specials. Like Guillermo del Toro reminded us with his recent amazing Pinocchio adaptation, nothing beats stop-motion animation. It’s costly and time-consuming, but the level of loving fine detail and emotion you get from the final product is next to none.

Also, the film worked perfectly as a one-off. Yes, there are other worlds Jack “The Pumpkin King” can explore based on the different holidays, but Nightmare worked because it was specifically a Christmas story. By the end of the film, Jack learned that what he thought he truly desired was actually right in front of him. His exploration of the Christmas season and the jolly spirit that comes with that helped him on his coming-of-age journey. It would be hard to recapture that with a sequel. Especially if it involved another holiday like Saint Patrick’s Day or Valentine's Day.

However, even though a sequel is unlikely to happen, it sounds like a series of shorts or a special would be the best option for the franchise to continue. Selick said in the same Collider interview, "The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short. It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense."

So whether the franchise continues or not in a sequel or short, we’ll always have the brilliant original to fall back on. The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect marriage between Halloween and Christmas, and sometimes a film can be so perfect it doesn’t need a sequel.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on Disney+. You can listen to Sarandon’s full interview on The Art of Kindness here.