Horror fans are currently at the heart of spooky season with Halloween just a little over a week away. That means that streaming services are filled to the brim with some of the most iconic genre classics. However, one of the more popular family-friendly options that can be watched on both Halloween and for the cheery holiday season is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Since its debut in 1993, the franchise starring Jack Skellington has seen an endless array of merchandise, which has included Funko Pops, LEGO sets, and apparel collections. Now, ahead of your next chilling rewatch, BoxLunch has unveiled their latest Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

The collection includes a wide range of items for Disney die-hards to enjoy. For apparel there’s The Pumpkin King Striped Button-Up, Sally Western Patterned Smock Dress, Jack Skellington Sequin Flip Sweater, Sally Patterned Zippered Hoodie, Jack & Sally Spiral Hill Cardigan, and a Jack Skellington Flaming Racing Jacket – all of which are BoxLunch exclusives. Other highlights include Jack Skellington Character Crewneck Sweater, Jack Skellington Icons Windbreaker, and Jack Skellington Striped Soccer Jersey. On the accessory side of Halloween Town, BoxLunch offers an assortment of Nightmare goodies. Their collection features Sally's Storage Jars, Jack and Sally Pillows, Zero Doghouse Makeup Brush Holder and Set, and a long list of backpacks from Loungefly. You can preview a part of the scream-worthy collection below.

“This Is Halloween! This Is Halloween!”