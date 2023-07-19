There are so many films celebrating major anniversaries this year. On the animation side one of the most beloved films of all time, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. While Disney isn’t going as hard marking the spooky fun occasion like Universal and Jurassic Park are, the stop-motion holiday classic does have a couple wonderful things coming out in the next few months. This now includes new comics from Dynamite Entertainment based in The Nightmare Before Christmas universe.

While no specific title was talked about, the first series is set to begin releasing in 2024 and will be written by Torunn Grønbekk. The writer has previously worked on Thor, Red Sonja, and Realm of X. That’s all we know about the partnership for now, but these comics join a long list of products celebrating Nightmare Before Christmas’ 30th anniversary. Other exciting merchandise include 30th anniversary Funko Pops, a new Hot Topic collection, a new 4K Blu-ray edition of the film, and a 13-foot tall Jack Skellington at Home Depot.

The Legacy of Nightmare Before Christmas

While fans have anxiously waited for a sequel for the last three decades, Nightmare Before Christmas is the rare pop culture giant that hasn’t been tainted by a spin-off or new film. The original film is a loving product of its time bolstering gorgeous stop-motion animation, a brilliantly moody gothic art style, and a unique blend of Christmas and Halloween atmosphere that is to die for. From its iconic soundtrack to its compelling lore to its heartfelt themes, it would be hard to replicate that magic today. Particularly since Disney would want to go down the boring CGI route. As the years go on, we’re less and less likely to get a proper cinematic follow up furthering the misadventures of Jack Skellington, but that’s probably for the best. Not every film needs a sequel and the way the original ended was emotionally perfect. The comic book medium is a great way to continue the franchise and there are so many rich characters that can be focused that wouldn’t get much time to shine in a film. Fans could get a series on Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein, the Mayor, or the loveable Behemoth. Dynamite could even expand upon the Christmas side of the franchise or the other holiday doors that were teased in the film. The possibilities are truly endless with this ghoulish brand. However, the first series is most likely going to follow the franchise’s main character Jack Skellington to ease fans back into this holiday frightfest.

Image via Disney

RELATED: A Complete History of the Boogeyman in Horror Movies

Where Can I Watch Nightmare Before Christmas?

Nightmare Before Christmas fans are sure to learn more information about Dynamite’s new partnership soon as the comic company is having two panels this week at San Diego Comic Con. Until then, you can start the Halloween fun early by streaming The Night Before Christmas on Disney+. The trailer for the Disney classic can be seen down below.