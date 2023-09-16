The Big Picture Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new wave of Funko Pops! featuring characters like Headless Jack Skellington.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary in spooky style. The stop-motion animated dark fantasy musical is a classic as well as a Halloween and holiday staple. Despite the years that have gone by, the movie remains a favorite of both fans and critics. To celebrate the milestone, Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pops! based on the characters, including Headless Jack Skellington, as revealed by Comicbook.com.

The new figurine is about 4" tall and sees the Pumpkin King in his black and white striped costume holding his skull in one hand and waving from another. The Pop makes a perfect spooky addition to any fan's collection. The previously revealed wave also includes figurines of various characters like Santa Jack as scented Funko, Jack with Snowflake, Jack and Zero with Tree, Sally pop, Zero with Candy Cane figurine among many more.

The Legacy of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

The animated classic is special for many reasons including being Burton’s feature directorial debut in 1993. Originally conceived as a poem that the director wrote in 1982, the movie follows Jack Skellington, aka Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who is bored with the annual routine of scaring people in the "real world." When he stumbles upon Christmastown in all its glory with bright colors and warm spirits, he tries to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus.

While the movie delivered a modest box office collection it was highly praised for its innovative stop-motion animation, songs, characters and background score. It even went on to bag an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, which was a first for an animated feature and has since developed a cult following. Despite time passing by the movie remains a timeless rewatch for fans.

The Nightmare Before Christmas features an impressive voice cast which includes Chris Sarandon as Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman provided his singing voice), Catherine O'Hara as Sally, William Hickey as Doctor Finkelstein, Glenn Shadix as the Mayor of Halloween Town, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, Paul Reubens as Lock, and Frank Welker as Jack's pet ghost dog Zero. Further rounding off the cast are Kerry Katz, Carmen Twillie, Randy Crenshaw, Lisa Donovan Lukas, Debi Durst, Glenn Walters, Sherwood Ball, John Morris, and Greg Proops voicing various characters while Patrick Stewart recorded narration which was included in the film’s soundtrack album.

You can order your Nightmare Before Christmas Funkos here and get the Jack Skellington with Snowflake pop here. Check the collection out below: