Halloween is less than a week away, and there’s no greater way to celebrate the spooky holiday than diving back into Tim Burton’s classic animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas. With 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the beloved classic, the official Funko Twitter account has revealed a new wave of Pop! figures from the film for fans looking for some new pieces to add to their collection.

The first set features Jack Skellington, with the first figure depicting the character singing near a tombstone, recreating the film’s iconic scene. For fans looking for something a little smaller, a keychain version of the figure is also available. Additionally available is another variant of the character that comes with a lab setup as he attempts to figure out the meaning of Christmas. Also, fans can check out another figure of Jack, which comes with a holiday-themed door of Halloween Town.

However, there is still plenty more in store from the line as Funko has also revealed their brand-new Pumpkin King variant of Jack, which showcases the character as he appears during the film’s opening “This is Halloween” song sequence. The figure is available as a standard Funko Pop! alongside a scented variant exclusively from Entertainment Earth, and a keychain version. For fans looking for other characters from the film, Funko also has a Pop! figure of Sally, displayed in the middle of a graveyard, with her bright colors contrasting nicely with the grim world of Halloween Town. Lastly, available as an exclusive from the Funko website is an Oogie Boogie soda figure, which glows in the dark.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Is Back on the Big Screen

It’s been over 30 years since the film debuted, and audiences still can’t get enough of it. With the Halloween season in full swing, Disney utilized the spooky holiday with a theatrical re-release of the film, which debuted in theaters last week and managed to climb all the way up to fifth place at the box office during the weekend and earned $4.2 million, according to The Numbers. With the film back in theaters and an onslaught of new merchandise, there’s no better time to be a fan of the animated classic.

Funko’s Nightmare Before Christmas Figures are now available to order here. Check out the figures below.