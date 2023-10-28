Halloween is almost here which means, for most Disney fans, revisiting one of the most cherished holiday classics, The Nightmare Before Christmas. The stop-motion animated misadventure produced by Tim Burton turned 30 years old this year. Because of that, we’ve received a bunch of Halloween Town goodies like new Funko Pops, clothing lines, and a 4K release of the film. Now, to keep the spooky party going, Jack Skellington and Sally have joined the ranks of Monster High with two brand-new dolls.

The dolls are a part of Monster High’s horror icon line “Skullector” which in the past has seen haunted dolls Chucky, Tiffany, and The Conjuring's Annabelle join in on the spooky fun. These aren't small dolls either as Jack stands at 12 inches tall while Sally’s just below that at 10.5 inches tall. In terms of spell-binding wardrobe, this gothic couple are sporting their classic looks from the film. Jack’s in his black pinstripe tuxedo complete with bat bow tie while Sally’s patchwork dress has been reimagined into a couture. Lastly, the packaging features a special slip-cover full of hidden Easter eggs and the dolls have a certificate of Authenticity.

Where’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Streaming?

Close

Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+ and is currently available on the big screen at select theaters in the us for its 30th anniversary. While the breathtaking animation style and brilliant musical score make this family-friendly horror film so rewatchable, what keeps multiple generations coming back to it every Halloween and Christmas season is the rich gothic romance between Jack and Sally. They’re the beating undead heart of the film. While Jack’s having an identity crisis and trying to find his place on the holiday calendar, Sally’s trying to get out of the shadow of her abusive father. They’re two lost souls whose pain is rooted in very relatable themes and trauma. Jack discovering his self-worth is one of the most heartwarming moments in modern film history and his tangled romance with Sally simply has an irresistible spark that few films in the genre have ever managed to replicate. Jack and Sally are a one-of-kind couple whose larger-than-life nature makes them perfect for the Monster High treatment.

The Monster High Nightmare Before Christmas dolls are on sale now on Mattel’s website for $90 USD. The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

