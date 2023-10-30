The Nightmare Before Christmas just celebrated its 30th anniversary. Throughout the year, Disney and other popular companies have been pulling out all the stops to honor the spooky residents of Halloween Town. This has included new Funko Pops, Halloween decorations, clothing lines, and a 4K release of the film. Now NECA has joined the haunting festivities unveiling their new figure of the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington.

The lengthy nine-inch tall fully articulated figure is complete with Jack’s most iconic look. This includes a black pinstriped suit with a matching bat themed bow tie. The Pumpkin King also comes with a Jack-o-lantern of his own and a display stand for maximum pose potential. NECA always does an amazing job with their cinematic horror figures, but Jack looks ripped straight from the film.

The new figure looks like the exact stop-motion puppet used for the production all the way back in 1993. The particular head sculpt used for the figure is also very reminiscent of Jack during his somber song “Jack’s Lament”.

Where’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Streaming?

Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+. However, if you want to relive the horrifying magic on the big screen, the film has been re-released in theaters for its 30th Anniversary with a new 4K scan. Jack Skellington’s NECA Figure will start shipping in January 2024. There are many reasons why Nightmare remains timeless, but it centers around Jack’s rich coming-of-age journey in the film. All Jack had known his whole life was being the Pumpkin King and the figurehead of Halloween Town.

However, like all of us more than a few times in our lives, his desire for something new and “more meaningful” put the beloved character in a cloud of self-doubt. When he discovers the Christmas season his own insecurity makes him believe the fresh coat of snow was what he was missing in his life. When in reality it only helped him be more comfortable in his own bony skin. Something he realized by the end of the film. The breathtaking stop-motion animation and brilliant musical score are a major part of Nightmare’s success, but they would mean nothing if it wasn’t for Jack’s weighty heart.

You can currently pre-order Jack on NECA’s website and preview the figure below. You can also view local showtimes for Nightmare Before Christmas here.