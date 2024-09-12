It’s just not spooky season without a viewing of The Nightmare Before Christmas — and this year, the citizens of Halloweentown will be taking their adventures to the silver screen. Disney announced this afternoon that the Henry Selick stop-motion classic will be returning to theaters on October 11, over 30 years after the film’s original release date.

This will not be the first time that Disney has brought back The Nightmare Before Christmas for a theatrical run. The animated Halloween staple received the same treatment just last year in celebration of its 30th anniversary, appearing in theaters across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Shrewd fans can surmise that this re-release likely scared up quite the success for Disney, possibly motivating their recent decision to once again bring the film back for a theatrical home run.

It is not yet known if The Nightmare Before Christmas will be revisiting theaters outside the U.S. It also remains to be seen if the film will only run on the given date of the 11th, or if it will stay available for a longer period in October, potentially languishing in theaters all the way until Halloween. Either way, this announcement gives horror enthusiasts one more reason to purchase a movie ticket this October, as well as to relive one of the biggest highlights of the season in all its cinematic glory.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Still Holds Up

There’s a reason why The Nightmare Before Christmas returned to theaters on its 30th anniversary — and why it’s returning again for its 31st. Whether it’s being revisited through LEGO sets, Funko Pops, or Hot Topic collections, the Henry Selick film continues to compel audiences every Halloween, cementing itself as an instant classic since the day of its release. Its stunning stop-motion quality blends together with its playful premise of the well-meaning citizens of Halloween Town taking over Christmas to paint a creative, meaningful story that still resonates with audiences.

There’s no doubt that characters like Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), Sally (Catherine O'Hara), and even Oogie Boogie (Ken Page) have earned themselves a spot in the Disney Hall of Fame. But there’s nothing better than seeing these animated legends live and in person on the big screen — and it seems like this year, that goal is more in reach than ever.

The Nightmare Before Christmas returns to theaters on October 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on this announcement, and in the meantime, check out the movie on Disney+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

