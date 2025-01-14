Anthologies are an underrated staple of the horror genre, but sometimes they can be uneven in tone due to having multiple directors. But Nightmare Cinema is one that mostly avoids this pitfall and even manages to balance directors with backgrounds in both straight terror and more comedic horror. Nightmare Cinema features five stories connected through the titular movie house, where Mickey Rourke, of all people, plays a mysterious figure known only as The Projectionist.

Rourke’s character is only vaguely menacing, and his performance feels kind of tired, but none of that really matters; the segments presented in this anthology are more than interesting enough to stand on their own without the need for a more complex framing device. And that should be no surprise, as Nightmare Cinema includes works by absolute masters like Joe Dante of Gremlins fame and David Slade, director of the brutal Hard Candy. Each director of the five segments approaches horror in a markedly different way, but the talent behind certain segments is what unifies Nightmare Cinema into an anthology you shouldn’t miss.

‘Nightmare Cinema’ Begins With Two Comedically Dark Tales

Image via Cranked Up Films

The first two segments of Nightmare Cinema certainly have their moments of grotesquerie, but they also come from the minds of two directors well known for their comedic takes on horror. The first segment, The Thing in the Woods, is directed by Alejandro Brugués, who created what’s considered Cuba’s first zombie movie with Juan of the Dead. In Nightmare Cinema, Brugués goes for a blatant spoof of teenage slasher movies, starting his segment right in the middle of Samantha (Sarah Elizabeth Withers) running for her life from a masked killer. As soon as she slips and lands on the dead body of one of her friends, the tone is set: as Samantha tries to get up again, screaming, she slips in the blood covering the corpse, not just once, but several times until it becomes absurd. Later, another friend is pinned to the wall by the killer and slowly reaches for a knife from the block on the counter next to him; when that fails, he reaches for another…and another…and another, until the block is totally empty, and the killer has exasperatedly used each knife to stab his victim instead. By the end of the segment, Brugués has flipped the script again by revealing that what you’re watching isn’t a slasher at all, but a completely different subgenre of horror.

The second segment, Mirari, is directed by Joe Dante of Gremlins fame. While his contribution isn’t as blatantly tongue-in-cheek as Brugués’ opener, it still features Dante's well-known combination of terror and humor. Mirari stars Zarah Mahler as Anna, a woman with a large scar on the side of her face who, with encouragement from her supportive partner, decides to get cosmetic surgery. Dante masterfully creates a creeping sense of paranoia and unease as Anna wakes up from surgery, playing with shadows and tilted angles down long hallways to keep the audience as disoriented as Anna. But while Anna’s final appearance is undeniably monstrous, Dante takes it to such ridiculous extremes that one can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of her plight.

The Director of ‘Hard Candy’ Spins More Existential Horror in ‘Nightmare Cinema’