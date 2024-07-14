The Big Picture Sleep paralysis becomes a terrifying allegory for women's struggle to control their own bodies in the horror film Nightmare.

The film explores themes of exhaustion, helplessness, and isolation as Mona battles both sleep paralysis and haunted dreams.

Nightmare cleverly weaves elements of horror and symbolism, drawing parallels to classic films like Rosemary's Baby, to depict the relentless fight for control over one's own body and mind.

Nightmare originates from the English word "night" and the Old English word "maere," which translates to "incubus," leading to its conjugation in Middle English to describe a frightening dream. Shudder Original, Nightmare, plays on the idea of an "incubus of the night" while incorporating it into the already harrowing medical ailment, sleep paralysis. Sleep paralysis is where someone cannot move or speak for a short time after waking up, and this is usually accompanied by terrifying hallucinations. In this terrifying reality, sleep offers no respite for Mona (Eili Harboe), as her dreams are plagued by a demonic rendition of her boyfriend who seduces and terrorizes her mind. But Mona's struggle with sleep paralysis actually becomes an allegory of how difficult it is for women to access abortions, further extending to women's fight to maintain control over their own body.

What Is 'Nightmare' About?

Image via Shudder

Exhaustion, terror, helplessness and isolation are all characteristic of Mona's ordeal with sleep paralysis, and thus are all emotions that build up the film's tense atmosphere. These dreams start when she moves into a run-down apartment with her boyfriend, Robby (Herman Tømmeraas), who walks into the renovation-ready lounge room one night to find Mona sleep-walking. Though she fills the days with hesitantly meeting new neighbors, stripping paint off the wall or throwing house-warming parties, Mona is never afforded respite during her tortuous nights. Nightmare almost follows the routine of a possession story, as her creepy dreams slowly devolve into sinister tones, her boyfriend pushes back on her fearful experiences, and unexplained bruises begin appearing on her body.

Everything systematically spirals beyond her control, made worse when she discovers she is pregnant – not by Robby, but by the "Mare" who takes the form of Robby in her nightmares. Not ready for a child, she immediately requests an abortion but doesn't reveal this to Robby yet, believing he won't understand her decision. Throughout this process, her dreams continue to increase in severity and violence, especially as the abortion continually fails to work even after many bloody scenes. Like her sleep paralysis, this procedure leaves her exhausted, terrified, helpless and isolated, unable to turn to anyone for help while the mental strain grinds her down.

'Nightmare' Explores a Woman's Fight For Control Over Her Own Body

Image via Shudder

Nightmare emphasizes how the journey of getting an abortion is a lonely one, especially as every man in Mona's life become obstacles in said journey. The doctor who confirmed the pregnancy via ultrasound skips around Mona's initial requests for an abortion, countering her justification of "I'm not ready" with "you're 25, have a boyfriend and live in an apartment." With the idea of a ticking biological clock imprinted onto women, the doctor's words reflect the immense pressure women face during this "right time" to have a child, completing disregarding their mental state, and thus reducing them to their breeding potential. Though he reluctantly agrees to prescribe the medication required for an abortion, the push-back further enhances Mona's loneliness during the traumatizing procedure she is about to undergo, not even receiving compassionate support from a medical professional.

Robby also reacts negatively to the news of the abortion, peeved at her neglect to inform him of her pregnancy and subsequent decision. This may be fair since he is the father (which is what we believe at this point) and they're supposed to be a team, but he fails to question why she wouldn't confide in him. We learn that she feels voiceless in their relationship as a result of his lack of listening skills. Even moving to a new apartment was largely his decision. As such, it becomes symbolic that her sleep paralysis demon, the Mare, chooses Robby's form to haunt her with. It not only is the cleverest way to impregnate Mona, but also reflects the power dynamics in the couple's relationship in a more malevolent way. Mona feels a lack of control in both relationships, and with the men responding negatively to the abortion, it heightens her struggle to reclaim power over her own body and mind.

'Nightmare' Borrows Horror Elements From 'Rosemary's Baby'

Close

Eventually, Mona seeks treatment from Doctor Aksel (Dennis Storhoi), who specializes in sleep paralysis. Aksel quickly recognizes the incubus whose purpose is to force women to carry a baby so it can enter the world in a physical form – sound familiar? This directly evokes connotations to the cult classic, Rosemary's Baby, where a soon-to-be-mother discovers she is carrying the Antichrist. Both films use an inconceivable concept that twists the innocent and pure idea of creating a life into a more deathly and destructive one. Rather than viewing the child as a symbol of life and hope, it becomes something more parasitic instead, simply using the mother as a vehicle for its nefarious purposes.

In Nightmare, this change in perception also relates to Mona's failed abortion attempt, as the baby continues to cling onto her. While the more supernatural reasons make her attitude towards the child easier to stomach, it still encapsulates how sometimes pregnant women view their fetus in a disheartening light. This sentiment is also famously captured in Sylvia Plath's poetry, who also described an effacement of identity and disassociation from the child during motherhood in poems like "Morning Song" or "Barren Woman." Mona isn't prepared for the responsibilities of motherhood, and thus, her demonic fetus symbolically threatens her right to choice as it continues to exist even after multiple termination procedures.

Sleep Paralysis Is An Allegory For Lack of Control in 'Nightmare'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Like in Rosemary's Baby, Nightmare isn't about the plot twist of finding out the true nature of the child, instead, we are subjected to an increasing slope of dread that slowly tumbles into the inevitable and jarring conclusion. The dimly lit sequence of the central conceit is also supplemented by the neighboring couple's storyline. The woman's turmoil mirrors Mona's own, as they both spend the run-time fighting to regain control over their bodies and minds as the Mare slowly claws its way into existence. After bearing the child, the woman spirals into complete hopelessness, eventually jumping off the balcony – an act that Mona witnessed. The suicide almost becomes a last ditch effort to reclaim bodily autonomy, which foreshadows Mona's own schemes in the finale.

Even the way to defeat the Mare is based on power, as lucid dreaming and remaining alert becomes key in Mona's journey to destroy it. As Doctor Aksel suddenly begins using sc-fi tools like a machine that can illustrate a person's dreams or a The Matrix-like device that allows Aksel to traverse Mona's dreamscape, he continuously asserts that the solution is the simple act of "turning on the light." As such, sleep paralysis succinctly reflects the arduous pressure that surrounds a woman's ability to have control over their lives, as they become rooted in expectations and reductions, paralyzed and rigorously fighting to make their own decisions. While Nightmare may seem like a regular psychological horror that haunts a mundane couple, between its narrative folds is the taxing, alienating and endless fight women have to undergo for their voices to be heard.

Nightmare is currently available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

WATCH ON SHUDDER