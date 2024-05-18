The Big Picture Renny Harlin transformed Freddy Krueger into a more colorful and vibrant character, embracing his humor and making him the James Bond of horror.

The focus on creative and memorable dream sequences in 'The Dream Master' sets it apart as one of the franchise's most innovative entries.

Though lighter in tone, the film still balances the fear factor with comical elements, showcasing Freddy as both a beloved icon and a menacing villain.

The Strangers: Chapter 1, the first installment of Renny Harlin's reboot trilogy of The Strangers, is in theaters now. However, this is not the first time he has taken over an existing series. One of his earliest directorial roles was A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. Taking control of the fourth installment in Wes Craven's iconic franchise was not an easy task, as Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) was at the height of his popularity. With Krueger being a household name, Harlin decided to focus on the central villain and turn him into a character the audience could root for whilst still maintaining the movie's horror elements. The shift from the dark boiler room to utilize more vibrant and bright set pieces makes this movie stand out and allows Robert Englund to embrace the humor of Krueger. It ensured the franchise didn't fatigue and The Dream Master was a huge hit. Featuring some of the most striking and memorable dream sequences of the whole series, Renny Harlin's installment in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise celebrates what makes Freddy Krueger such an iconic slasher villain.

By 'A Nightmare On Elm Street 4', Freddy Krueger Wasn't Scary Anymore

Even now, the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is truly terrifying. There is a sense of mystery surrounding Freddy Krueger as he is often lurking in the shadows. The main characters don't know his whole backstory and therefore the audience is also in the dark as to his full capabilities. His presence still showcases his dreamlike persona, such as his unnatural long arms and the moment he shows Tina he can cut his own fingers off with no repercussions. However, these moments have no comedic purpose behind them, they purely represent the unstoppable nature of Krueger. He is shown as this figure of nightmares that transcends the laws of nature, and this is what makes him so scary.

As the franchise continues, the mystery surrounding Krueger slips as the audience becomes more aware of him as a pop culture figure. This also means the sequels begin to lean more into the absurdity of his abilities and push the dream sequences. Since Krueger is not bound to the real world, the death sequences within the movies can be more imaginative. This is certainly prevalent in the third installment in the franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. The death sequences are more stretched out and even more horrific, such as Phillip, who is turned into a marionette puppet with Freddy using his tendons as strings. Dream Warriors still retains a sense of tension and is dark in its tone and cinematography, but it is clear Freddy Krueger is the major draw of the franchise, and seeing what he does next is what would keep the audience coming back. Renny Harlin utilized this in the fourth movie and focused on the villain, embracing his exaggerated nature.

Renny Harlin's 'The Dream Master' Embraces the Comedy of Freddy Krueger

Renny Harlin knew the audience for the fourth Elm Street movie had at least a basic knowledge of the nightmare killer, so the movie couldn't just be scary. He was too much of a pop culture icon for that. Instead, Harlin amped up the humor of Freddy and made his presence colorful and vibrant. This is a total contrast to the dark boiler room that he had become associated with and moved away from him lurking in the shadows. Harlin decided to make Freddy Krueger "the James Bond of Horror," giving him a larger-than-life persona that encouraged the audience to root for him in a twisted way. Robert Englund's expressive performance and his physical manifestation of Freddy take center stage as the killer is given a huge amount of screen time. It is only in this fourth installment that Freddy really cements himself as the beloved horror icon we know him as today.

These themes are encapsulated in one of the movie's earliest scenes, set on a beach. The movie's final girl, Kristen (Tuesday Knight), is sunbathing; the setting seems idyllic and the music is calm. Suddenly, a fin appears in the water which is quickly revealed to be Freddy's glove crusing along the surface in a clear satire of Jaws. Yet the music never becomes dark, it is light and upbeat. This immediately sets the lighter and more stylized tone of the movie. Freddy bursting through a sandcastle isn't scary, it's almost as if his big entrance and the moment the audience have been waiting for. The anticipation of the iconic killer's appearance in each dream sequence is no longer partnered with anxiety — it's exciting. This is sealed when Krueger puts on his sunglasses and grins, the movie reveling in its ridiculousness. The sequence is bursting with color and shows the move away from the darker, grittier settings. In a strange coincidence, the scene retrospectively mirrors one of Daniel Craig's most famous scenes as James Bond from Casino Royale, where he also exits the ocean. Renny Harlin managed to turn Freddy Krueger into the James Bond of horror more accurately than he ever could've imagined.

'The Dream Master' Proritises Its Dream Sequences

Harlin continues this exaggerated and flamboyant version of Freddy Kruger by focusing heavily on the execution of the dream sequences. It is the single most important element of the franchise, and it is what makes Krueger so unique, but it is only in this fourth movie that it feels like we get to see the true capabilities of Freddy. There is less focus on extensive character growth, with many of the characters simply given one or two defining traits to distinguish them from one another. Instead, more time is spent on the kills and their build-up, which are imaginative and feature striking imagery. Immediately when you think of this movie, you can see Joey stuck under the waterbed or Debbie's limbs turning into the legs of a cockroach. These sequences are extreme and push the boundaries, but that makes them fun and memorable. Robert Englund also delivers some of his best one-liners as Freddy, notably telling Alice he "loves soul food" as he eats a meatball with Rick's face on it.

The Dream Master balances its tone perfectly. The kills are innovative, and you are itching to see what Freddy does next. This is how Harlin made him into a hero of sorts. Freddy is the poster boy, and he brings audiences in. However, the fear factor still remains and Harlin remembers that, at its core, A Nightmare on Elm Street is a horror movie. The kills are grotesque and some of the body horror is brutal. These characters are one-dimensional, but there is just enough substance given to them, so as an audience you do care about their fate, meaning the tension when Freddy is chasing them is still present. However, Freddy is so exaggerated and comical that there is a warped enjoyment in watching him find new ways to dispose of his victims. Renny Harlin truly understood what Freddy Krueger had become in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and he embraced that, giving us one of the franchise's most overlooked entries.

