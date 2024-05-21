The Big Picture Freddy Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street are finally coming to 4K in 2024 with special features and a steelbook edition.

Elm Street's 40th anniversary will bring back Freddy-Mania with new merchandise and possibly spark interest in an Elm Street reboot.

While details are still pending, fans can pre-order the 4K steelbook on Amazon UK and watch the original film on Netflix as part of their 1984 collection.

Many horror classics have made the jump to 4K. Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Texas Chain Saw Massacre just to name a few. However, the one slasher icon that has been upgraded to the format yet has been Freddy Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street. However, it seems that 2024 will finally be the year the man of our nightmares comes to 4K.

Courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, the original Wes Craven directed film is coming to 4K via a steelbook sometime this year. It hasn’t been officially announced yet by Warner Brothers, and it only has a tentative release date of December 31, 2024, as of now, but the new physical media edition will come with a dreamscape full of special features. This includes “Ready Freddy Focus Points, two commentary tracks featuring the likes of Craven alongside stars Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Robert Englund, alternate endings, three previously released featurettes, and an interactive trivia track. The steelbook will also reportedly come with some physical goodies like a double-sided poster, art cards, and a booklet. The only catch for the 4K right now is that it will be a UK release. However, all 4Ks are region free, and it’s a safe bet that there will be a US version of this highly anticipated edition when it’s officially announced by WB.

40 Years of Nightmares

Close

When Nightmare on Elm Street was released in the fall of 1984, Freddy Krueger became a household horror name overnight while bringing Craven into the mainstream alongside him. The term “Freddy-Mania” would be coined as the slasher villain was seen as a merchandising juggernaut. Besides the films, Freddy was on t-shirts, lunch boxes, and starred in a handful of his own deadly video games throughout the 80s. Due to the financial success of Elm Street, the series would see five sequels in its original run through the early 90s. Some were more beloved than others, like the third entry, Dream Warriors, but nothing compares to the original. From its gruesome kills to its legendary performances to its signature Craven atmosphere, the film remains one of the best horror films in history. Genre fans haven’t seen Freddy on the big screen since the 2010 remake. Hopefully, the 40th anniversary and this upcoming 4K release will help change that with new-found interest in an Elm Street reboot.

Freddy Krueger is Coming Back Home

While the horror community waits for more information on the official release, you can currently pre-order A Nightmare on Elm Street’s 4K steelbook on Amazon UK. The film’s also streaming on Netflix as a part of the streamer’s 1984 anniversary collection.