Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most beloved slashers in horror history. The blood-soaked nightmare of Freddy Krueger turns 40 years old in 2024. Because of that, Freddy has been honored with new action figures and apparel collections, and his original 1984 fright-fest is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray this fall. Now Warner Home Entertainment has debuted a fresh spooky trailer promoting the release.

The two-minute trailer, provided by Bloody Disgusting, takes fans through the story of Nightmare on Elm Street with the updated 4K visuals. Iconic shots like “Come to Freddy” and Freddy putting together his finger knife glove have never been more sweat-inducing. While, at the same time, you’ll definitely notice an upgrade through the richer color palette and shadow work. As previously reported, this release will come with the theatrical and uncut versions of the film. The latter of which features footage that was only ever seen in pieces in the special features of past releases. The special features for the 4K include alternate endings, "The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror" and "Never Sleep Again: A Nightmare on Elm Street," among other previously released featurettes/community tracks. There will be a normal 4K/Digital combo pack slipcover edition and a retro VHS-style steelbook that’ll come with an additional Blu-ray disc.

What's ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ About?

The original classic followed the town of Springwood as they lived the repressed nightmare of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). The center of the bloodshed is Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends, who keep having strange dreams about a man in a green and red striped sweater with razor-knife fingers. They start out as just harmless dreams but quickly turn deadly when Nancy's friends start to die horrifically in their sleep. If she wants to stay alive, Nancy has to stay awake to find out why Freddy is after them.

The answer leads back to a dark secret in their parents' past. Even 40 years later, Craven's brilliant and atmospheric Nightmare is just as effective as it was in 1984. That's thanks to the creative kills, fun characters led by one of the genre’s finest final girls, and a scary icon in Freddy Krueger that imprints on your psyche like a bad dream you just can't shake. No one has quite captured the unknown fear of dreams like the first Nightmare film. Despite the uneven franchise that spawned from it, Freddy’s irresistible power is still felt in pop culture today due to our initial trip to Elm Street.

Where Can You Stream ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’?

A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently streaming on Shudder and AMC+. The digital 4K version will be released on October 1, 2024, while the physical 4K version will haunt your nightmares on October 15. This is just in time for Freddy to reclaim Halloween. Until then, the full new 4K trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order both the slipcover and steelbook on Amazon.