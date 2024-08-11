The Big Picture Celebrate 40 years of Freddy Krueger with new Dream Warriors collection from Cavity Colors.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 propelled Freddy into franchise stardom with legacy storytelling.

Pre-order haunting designs by Devon Whitehead now, available until August 12th.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Because of that, Freddy Krueger has been treated to some new actions, apparel collections and the original Wes Craven classic is finally coming to 4K later this year. However, there are a few of the franchise’s sequels that are just as beloved as Freddy’s first Nightmare. At the top of that list is A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Now, the 1987 installment is getting a new haunting collection from Cavity Colors.

The collection features two killer designs. The main Dream Warriors design features stunning artwork by Devon Whitehead of the man of our nightmares, Freddy Krueger, watching over the fan-favorite "Dream Warriors". This team is composed of Patricia Arquette’s Kristen, Ken Sagoes’ Roland, Jennifer Rubin’s Taryn and Ira Heiden’s Will all in their dreamscape attire ready for battle. The image is topped off with the sequel’s iconic tagline, “If You Think You’re Ready For Freddy, Think Again.” The design will be available in a T-shirt and zip-up hoodie form. However, it will also be featured on the Cavity Colors poster for the collection. The final “Retro Horror” design is covered in staple images and marketing pieces from the film, including Freddy’s infamous TV kill. This will come in both a long sleeve and a tie-dyed T-shirt. The long sleeve version will feature additional artwork on the sleeves.

“Welcome to Primetime, B***h!”

While A Nightmare on Elm Street was the defining horror film of the 80s, starting the “Freddy-Mania” craze, its 1985 sequel Freddy’s Revenge was arguably as forgettable as it came at the time. That’s despite its reappraisal today and its strong queer undertones. However, Dream Warriors is what propelled Freddy into a franchise name. Bringing back major characters from the first film like Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy Thompson and John Saxon’s Donald Thompson alongside Robert Englund’s Freddy, it was a legacy sequel before that kind of storytelling would become popular decades later. Mixing in fresh meat and established plotlines, Dream Warriors pushed Elm Street's lore forward in some pretty compelling ways. It would also serve as the blueprint for the next handful of sequels, expertly blending creative kills with atmospheric horror and campy humor.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors isn’t currently on a streaming service, but it’s available to rent on all the major VOD platforms, like Fandango at Home. The original Nightmare on Elm Street is also streaming on AMC+. Cavity Colors’ “Buy…or Die!” Dream Warriors collection is up for pre-order now on their website. It will be available until Monday, August 12th at 1 PM EST, and then it will be gone forever. The collection will then ship by the week of September 13.