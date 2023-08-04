The Big Picture Wes Craven's films, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, have had a lasting impact on filmmakers like Jeffrey Reddick, the creator of the Final Destination franchise.

Reddick credits A Nightmare on Elm Street for putting New Line Cinema on the map and giving him the opportunity to work there.

The similarities between A Nightmare on Elm Street and Final Destination can be seen in the dream sequences and creative death scenes that both films feature.

When it comes to masterful horror movies, the late great Wes Craven is a name at the very top of the list. From his breakout feature, The Last House on the Left, to The Hills Have Eyes, and his vision behind the meta-classic films Scream 1-4, there’s no denying that Craven had an incredible touch when it came to bringing nightmares to life. Along with giving audiences the chills and thrills that they sought out when attending any of his blockbuster productions, Craven also inspired a slew of filmmakers, including Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin who would pick up the master of horror’s torch and carry on with the Scream franchise for the fifth and sixth installments.

Like Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet, Final Destination franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick was also inspired by Craven’s approach to horror. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, the producer shared the biggest influence on his career which was unsurprisingly one of Craven’s most classic films. “An indie film that inspired me was A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Reddick revealed during his interview. “Actually, I credit that whole movie with my career, which is, again, why I’m such a big supporter of indie filmmaking.”

Explaining how A Nightmare on Elm Street not only touched his approach to shaping a horror story but also how he was able to see it take flight, Reddick said that it was through New Line Cinema that he got his big break with Final Destination. Crediting A Nightmare on Elm Street for putting the studio on the map, the writer says that he “ended up working there,” giving him a foot in the door and the boost that he needed. Sharing the long path that it took to see his film on the big screen, Reddick explained, “It was 10 years from the day that I graduated high school that I sold the treatment for Final Destination, but then I had to rework it so much before New Line even bought it, and then it got reworked a lot, for the better, I love how the film turned out.”

Similar Styles

After learning that Reddick was so inspired by Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, there are plenty of moments of Final Destination that jump out as parallels to the classic Robert Englund-led horror feature. For one, Devon Sawa’s main character, Alex’s original premonition, comes to him in a dream form. While it isn’t quite the same as the dream sequences in Craven’s slasher, which see Freddy Krueger slicing and dicing teens in their sleep, it’s definitely a piece that we could see being inspired by the 1984 film. And then there are the deaths. From bizarre hangings to decapitations (and don’t even get us started on that log truck), Reddick’s bloody kill scenes echo the creative scenarios that Freddy Krueger puts his victims in.

With the first Final Destination landing in theaters in 2000, the film came out the same year as the third installment in Craven’s Scream trilogy. Starring hot names of the time like Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott, and Kerr Smith, the horror flick definitely held its own against Scream 3 and continues to be a staple of the genre.

To learn more about how Nightmare on Elm Street influenced Reddick, read Perri Nemiroff's full interview with the Final Destination creator.