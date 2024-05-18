The Big Picture NECA celebrates A Nightmare On Elm Street's 40th anniversary with two new Freddy Krueger sets for horror fans.

The Freddy Furnace Diorama and Freddy Accessory Set feature iconic Nightmare imagery for fans of the slasher franchise.

With a lack of recent Nightmare content, fans are eagerly awaiting a new sequel to continue the legacy of Freddy Krueger.

When it comes to popular 80s franchises, there are none as iconic as A Nightmare On Elm Street. The series, which started with the 1984 slasher classic, made Freddy Krueger the face of the horror genre. Nightmare is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and, to celebrate, NECA has debuted two new Freddy Krueger sets that will keep horror fans up at night.

A part of their “Halfway to Halloween” event, NECA debuted two new Freddy-centric sets. This includes the Freddy Furnace Diorama and the Freddy Accessory Set. The nine-inch tall Furnace Diorama is screen accurate, complete with a hinged door, weathered finish, and flickering LED lights to emulate flames. This piece is scaled to fit perfectly with NECA’s previously released collection of seven inch Freddy figures. The batteries for the furnace are also included. As for the Accessory Set, this pack has a ton of signature Nightmare imagery from across the franchise.

This includes a 12-inch tall Freddy Worm and Freddy TV from Dream Warriors, and both Elm Street Signs (the normal and Nightmare makeover versions). Freddy is sold separately, but NECA has made a handful of this slasher king of the last decade . The original, Freddy’s Revenge, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare are just to name a few. They released a Tooney Terror verison of the character as well, which is a line of horror icons styled like Saturday morning cartoons.

The Legacy of Freddy Krueger

When Nightmare was released in 1984, the Wes Craven directed film became an instant classic and the next big franchise for the slasher sub-genre. Coming off the heels of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Freddy was the blood-soaked jolt of energy horror needed in the mid-80s. What would go on to be known as “Freddy-Mania”, the franchise’s initial run included five sequels from 1985 to 1991, some of which are beloved, like the third installment, Dream Warriors. Since the 80s, the series has seen a few reinventions, like the Meta New Nightmare, the epic crossover Freddy vs. Jason, and the much maligned 2010 remake. The latter of which was the last film in the franchise. While fans have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter in the long-screaming series, the legacy of Freddy has been everlasting.

He was the genre poster-killer for a whole generation of horror fans. Whether it be Craven’s staple atmosphere, the realistic depiction of its horrific dreamscapes, or Heather Langenkamp’s memorable final girl Nancy Thompson, Freddy hasn’t left anyone’s nightmares. The 40th anniversary has only brought more attention to the lack of Nightmare content over the last decade. However, with the original immortal classic rumored to be coming to 4K later this year, maybe 2024 will be the year a new sequel is announced. Ghostface, Leatherface, Michael Myers, and Chucky recently basked in the horror legacy craze. It's about time Freddy joined the maddening party.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently streaming on Netflix as a part of their 1984 anniversary collection alongside its first four sequels. You can also pre-order NECA’s Freddy Furnace Diorama ($39.99 USD) and Accessory Set ($59.99) on their website. Both pre-orders close on Monday, June 3 at 11:59 PM ES. You can preview the sets above.

