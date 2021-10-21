The house from A Nightmare on Elm Street is back on the market, and to become the lucky buyer, those interested must submit their offers by Halloween, October 31. Well, “lucky” might not be the right word, as the new owner of the Nightmare on Elm Street house will undoubtedly have their dreams haunted by the killer Freddy Krueger.

Used as the set of the first A Nightmare on Elm Street film, the house of the fictional Elm Street in Springwood, Ohio is actually located at 1428 North Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Now on the market for $3.25 million, the house had been acquired by director Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Hustlers) back in 2013 for $2.1 million. Our guess is Scafaria got tired of fighting for her life in her nightmares, since the Los Angeles Times reports she’s vacating the place.

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, a burnt killer who wears a leather glove with knives attached to it and is capable of invading other people’s dreams. Craven’s original film gave birth to one of the most famous franchises in horror, with nine feature films, games, novels, and even a TV show hosted by Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger.

The latest installment of A Nightmare on Elm Street, a 2010 remake helmed by Samuel Bayer, was poorly received by both critics and fans, burying the franchise. However, the rights to A Nightmare on Elm Street reverted to the Wes Craven Estate back in 2019, and the organization is reportedly working on a revival for the iconic villain.

If you have the money to spare and want to give Freddy Krueger a reason to come after you, you can check out the house's Zillow’s listing right here.

