Final girl Nancy Thompson’s house is officially off the market. The iconic location, featured in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street sold for $2.98 million this week. Though its address was changed to 1428 Elm Street for the film, the home is actually based in Los Angeles, where the ‘80s slasher was filmed. Over the years, the easily accessible neighborhood has enabled fans to visit the house and take photos in front of its iconic exterior.

The house has undergone some facelifts since its 1984 appearance. While the exterior architecture saw little change, homeowners through the years saw to some interior refurbishment and paint changes, notably painting the iconic, bright red door to a stately black. Described on Realtor.com as “a beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist,” the two-story hunting grounds of the fictional dream killer contains three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a retro-modern kitchen and a spacious backyard with a pool, patio, and detached guest house.

The house itself won’t be the only location pop culture fans recognize. When pictures of the property were posted online in 2021, eagle-eyed fans noticed the strong resemblance between the guest house and the location used in Bo Burnham’s Netflix special Inside. It took a little digging to figure out that Burnham was dating the at-the-time owner of the house, director Lorene Scafaria. As it turned out, Burnham’s acclaimed special, addressing life in isolation and battles with depression, was filmed in the property’s guest house. Fans even theorize Burnham was the masked Freddy lounging about the house in the property’s advertisement pictures.

RELATED: The 7 Best Slasher Movies on HBO Max Right NowScafaria initially listed the house for $3.25 million, accepting applications until midnight on Halloween. Though it sold a little under the asking price, Relator.com lists the house as 98.80% more expensive than the nearby properties, likely due to the house’s connection to the iconic slasher franchise.

The Thompson residence has been featured in a number of the franchise’s films. Most recently, the house was featured in the 2010 reboot of the franchise, which saw Jackie Earle Haley take over the role from Robert Englund, who had portrayed Freddy in nearly every iteration since his 1984 creation.

