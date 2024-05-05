The Big Picture At CCXP Mexico City, Jon Watts expressed interest in directing a Nightmare on Elm Street movie, citing his love for the franchise's endless potential.

Despite initial hesitation, Watts admitted he would seriously consider taking on the challenge of continuing Freddy Krueger's legacy.

When Wes Craven first penned the screenplay for 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, he wanted to give it a happy ending. Luckily, the film’s producer, Bob Shaye, pushed back, and, voilà, audiences were left with one of the most entertaining jump scares in cinematic history and a franchise that would span a total of eight movies and one remake (so far). Over the years, the film series has seen a rotating door of directors like Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger) and Rachel Talalay (Tank Girl) put their own spin on the character made famous by Robert Englund, with Craven even returning for 1994’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare — giving Freddy Krueger the meta touch that the late director was famous for.

This weekend at CCXP Mexico City, Collider’s Steve Weintraub moderated a Directors on Directing panel which gave some of the best filmmakers in the biz an opportunity to answer questions from their peers and fans. Tossing a query to Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), The Fall Guy’s David Leitch, asked his fellow filmmaker “If you could take on any IP, why would you do it? What would it be?” Perhaps best known for his work on the latest trilogy of Spider-Man films led by Tom Holland, Watts said that he’s ready to get back to his first love — horror.

Admitting that he doesn’t have any interest in already formed material, Watts first responded, “I don’t want to take on IP, I wanna come up with my own original ideas.” But, it didn’t take the director long to jump on what he would do if given the chance.

“Or Nightmare on Elm Street. I love Nightmare on Elm Street. I think Nightmare on Elm Street is so cool, and I think you could keep making Nightmare on Elm Street forever.”

How Serious Is John Watts About ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’?

Putting it out into the universe is one thing, but would Watts actually pick up the torch and carry on the beloved slasher franchise? Here's what he had to say:

“I would really, really have to think about it. I love Nightmare on Elm Street. I think it's so, they're so great. I love those movies. Why aren't there more of them?”

We’d guess that there aren’t more of them because Warner Bros. is likely waiting for the perfect director to step up to the challenge of backing the next chapter. Although he might seem torn about the idea, Watts would be an incredibly on-point fit to carry on Craven’s legacy, and we’re manifesting right along with him.

You can stream the original A Nightmare on Elm Street now on Netflix and check back for more CCXP coverage.

