The Big Picture Nightmare on Elm Street, its first four sequels, and the 2010 remake are leaving Netflix on June 30, 2024.

The original film is coming to 4K for the first time to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare will be the only film from the franchise remaining on Netflix after June 30.

A Nightmare on Elm Street may have not had a new film in the franchise in 14 years, but there are many ways Freddy Krueger is being celebrated this year for the franchise’s scary 40th anniversary. This includes a handful of new toys and Netflix has even honored the original Wes Craven classic with a spot in their 1984 collection. However, it won’t be staying there for long as the original film and Freddy's first handful of Nightmare sequels are leaving the streamer in June.

The films leaving Netflix include the first four sequels; Freddy’s Revenge, Dream Warriors, The Dream Master, and The Dream Child. Also leaving the streamer is the much-maligned 2010 remake. All these Nightmare films will vanish from the streamer on June 30, 2024. However, Freddy isn’t completely dead on Netflix as it appears that Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, a 1994 meta reinvention of the franchise, is staying to haunt people's dreams on the platform. This quasi-reboot is most known for being Craven’s precursor to Scream, which he would make two years later in 1996. At this time, the only Nightmare films not on Netflix at all are Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare and the epic slasher crossover Freddy vs Jason.

The King of the Slasher Genre

While Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees were the kings of horror in the early 80s, once Nightmare debuted in 1984, Freddy ripped the blood-soaked crown from their heads with ease. With some creative kills, an all-star cast, and an iconic killer design, Craven created a unique slasher icon with a personality that was like nothing moviegoers had seen before. “Freddy-Mania” was very much a real thing selling an endless trove of merchandise and the villain helped usher in the VHS boom of the decade.

The first film’s success would of course lead to sequels, most of which pale in comparison to the timeless night terrors found in the original. However, some, like Freddy’s Revenge and Dream Warriors, have left a lasting impact on the people who grew up with the franchise. Freddy has more than a few cult classics under his weathered fedora. That’s why it’s a bit sad that most of the franchise will be leaving Netflix so soon in the anniversary year — particularly since Nightmare’s official anniversary isn’t till November.

Most of these films will likely end up on another streaming service before then. While we can't say for certain, they may return to Warner Brothers-owned Max, which has been home to the Nightmare franchise in the past. It was also recently revealed that the original film would be coming to 4K for the first time later this year. While it appears right now that none of Freddy’s sequels will be joining the format, a lot could change between now and the end of the year.

The Nightmare Is Almost Over

A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently streaming on Netflix till the end of June. That means there’s still a lot of time to binge the franchise before Freddy’s dead for good. While fans still wait for any potential Nightmare reboot news, Freddy is waiting to enter your dreams one last time on the streamer.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life. Release Date November 16, 1984 Director Wes Craven Cast Heather Langenkamp , Johnny Depp Robert Englund , John Saxon Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Wes Craven

