The Big Picture Maika Monroe dreams of starring in a Nightmare on Elm Street film, citing early memories of watching the original.

Fellow scream queen Samara Weaving is also interested in appearing in the iconic horror franchise.

Director Jon Watts also expressed interest in helming a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie.

We’re hoping that Warner Bros. doesn’t sleep on Maika Monroe’s (It Follows) dream horror collaboration (after all, that’s how he gets you!) after the actress revealed that she’d love to star alongside fellow Scream Queen, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) in a new A Nightmare on Elm Street film. For the record, no, a fresh Freddy Krueger movie isn’t in the works, but thanks to Monroe’s appearance on a recent installment of Collider’s Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, the manifestation train has left the station. As audiences will see when the actress’ upcoming feature, Longlegs, creeps into cinemas on July 12, Monroe is at the very top of her horror acting game, and if she can face off against Nicolas Cage’s maniacal serial killer, where’s the challenge in a little one-on-one with the dream demon? Certain about the horror job of her dreams, Monroe said,

“A Nightmare on Elm Street. Definitely. I saw that at probably too young of an age, and I think because the movie is about when you fall asleep, shit hits the fan. I didn't want to sleep, and that's, like, the most terrifying thing in the world. I was obsessed, so I would love to be a part of that.”

Noting this was the same pick that Scream VI’s Weaving had when Nemiroff asked her a similar question a few months back, an enthusiastic Monroe replied,

“Let's go! We gotta get this out there. We gotta start pitching this.”

She may be down to duke it out with Freddy in her dreams, but Monroe made it clear that he’d be the last pick of the infamous slashers for her to wrestle with in real life. “I would never pick him,” the It Follows star said, agreeing with Nemiroff’s sentiment that while you can run from Scream’s Ghostface or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, there’s no escaping your dreams. “No chance. You got no chance,” Monroe concurred.

What Director Could Possibly Pull Off Another ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Movie?

Close

With Monroe and Weaving starring in a new A Nightmare on Elm Street film, you may ask who would direct. Well, our pick would be Wolfs and Spider-Man trilogy director, Jon Watts, who recently shared his desire to back an installment of the beloved franchise during Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at CCXP, led by our Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub. Revealing his number one IP pick, Watts said:

“Nightmare on Elm Street. I love Nightmare on Elm Street. I think Nightmare on Elm Street is so cool, and I think you could keep making Nightmare on Elm Street forever.”

So there you have it, our dream team of dream warriors to take on Robert Englund’s (because obviously, he should return) timeless slasher includes Monroe, Weaving, and Watts. Now please, Warner Bros. hear our screams and make it happen! Check out Nemiroff's full interview with Monroe below: