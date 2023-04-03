The Friday the 13th franchise is getting a prequel series, Crystal Lake, on streaming service Peacock, headed by Bryan Fuller, who brought the pre-Silence of the Lambs Hannibal Lecter to television with Hannibal. There's a multitude of films devoted to the origins of movie antagonists, from the mildly creepy (Cruella) to the outright frightening (Annabelle: Creation). Oddly, there's never been an A Nightmare on Elm Street prequel, but there was talk of one. It would have been different from the other films in the franchise, yet fit in perfectly. Here's the story of Krueger: The First Kills.

RELATED: You Might Be Surprised By One Of Freddy Krueger's Earliest Roles

What We Know About Pre-'Nightmare' Freddy Krueger

Image via New Line Cinema

We know that Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), pre-Nightmare, was a serial child-killer, burned alive by the parents of his victims on Elm Street, as explained in 1984 original. More exposition of the character would follow during the events of the fifth and sixth films in the franchise. A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child shares a scene where a nun, Sister Amanda Krueger (Beatrice Boepple), becomes inadvertently locked in with the inmates of a mental asylum over the course of a holiday weekend and becomes the victim of multiple sexual assaults. This leads to the conception of Freddy, "the bastard son of a hundred maniacs." Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare shows Freddy as an evil youth, killing classroom pets and goading his father (Alice Cooper) into physical abuse.

The pilot episode of the anthology series Freddy's Nightmares, "No More Mr. Nice Guy", served as a prequel of sorts to the franchise. The October 1988 debut of the series, directed by no less than horror auteur Tobe Hooper, begins with Freddy Krueger on trial for the murder of 20 children in Springwood, Ohio. The killer is released on a technicality, as we know, leading to his death at the hands of the vigilante mob made up of his victims' parents.

What Would 'Krueger: First Kills' Have Looked Like?

The prequel would have expanded on the concept of the Freddy's Nightmares pilot episode, picking up on Freddy's story a little earlier as he's still on his child-killing spree. The first scenes would capture the detectives that tracked Krueger down: their investigation, their discovery of his final victims, and the arrest of the serial killer. It's here where the film switches gears to become a courtroom drama. We would see Freddy's life in prison, and, more importantly, his actions in court, which carries the bulk of the film. Freddy's mocking indifference to the recounting of his crimes, his time on the stand answering questions with homicidal glee, and his evil pride in hearing victim impact statements, a glimpse into the morally vacuous nightmare killer we know and love.

The lawyers representing Freddy would add another interesting element to the film as "ambulance-chasers" seeking the infamy of successfully defending someone of Freddy's notoriety, placing a degree of blame on the parents of the victims through accusations of alcohol and opioid abuse. Prosecuting attorneys, certain of a slam-dunk, no-brainer guilty charge, look on in horror as Freddy is set free on a technicality, a search warrant not signed in the right place. The film reportedly would have then had a victorious Krueger on the steps of the courthouse following the trial, openly belittling the parents and mocking their inability to deliver some degree of vengeance. The closing moments of the film would then show how those words would be the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, pushing the grieving, angered parents into forming a lynch mob. The visage of Freddy being burned alive by the mob, a retribution with consequences they couldn't possibly have imagined, or dreamed, would end the film. Or would it? We may also have been treated to a sequence, perhaps a mid-to-end credits scene, that depicted the transformation of the child-killer from a charred corpse to the fedora and sweater-clad Krueger of our dreams.

Why Hasn't 'Krueger: First Kills' Been Made Yet?

Robert Englund admits that there have always been talks of a prequel and that at an Oscar party, sometime after Freddy vs. Jason, a New Line executive mentioned that "there was a terrific script going around, and that they were thinking of bringing in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer director John McNaughton.” What's happened since that time is anybody's guess. Because the film was never in production, there's no record of when the talk began, or when it ended. A more positive reaction to the 2010 reboot of the franchise, with Jackie Earle Haley taking over as Freddy, may have kept the doors open, but that's pure speculation.

'Krueger: First Kills' Deserves a Chance

It's a shame that the reality of a prequel hasn't come to pass. Krueger: First Kills would make for a unique entry in the franchise, a piece that connects Freddy's past to his present that goes beyond what's been explored already. The film, as it's described, would have the potential to explore deeper societal issues and brilliant sarcasm. The moral dilemma that could arise in one or both defense lawyers upon finding the technicality that sets a monster free to kill again would be an interesting angle to pursue, especially when only the moviegoer knows of what comes to pass after the trial. Or, perhaps there isn't a moral dilemma at all, part of a pre-destined turn of events that leads to Freddy's ascension, or descent if you will, as Hell's chosen serial killer of the dreamscape. The door would also be left open for jabs at the American judicial system, with an almost too-good-to-be-true opportunity to parody the infamous "the glove doesn't fit" defense argument in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. It would also be a great way for Englund to bring Freddy's journey full circle. The age of the antagonist has never been explicitly stated, so it wouldn't be a stretch for Englund to revisit the role, bringing his delicious, scene-stealing malevolence back for one last hurrah. The 21st century so far has proven to be a golden age of sorts for prequels, and if Jason Voorhees is worthy of one, then his one-time adversary is definitely as well.