When A Nightmare on Elm Street hit theaters in 1984, the rapidly developing slasher subgenre hadn't seen anything like it before. Writer-director Wes Craven struck gold by adding supernatural pizzazz to the formula popularized by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Black Christmas, Halloween, and Friday the 13th. What if your nightmares killed you in the real world? Terrifying. What if your killer was Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), the only member of the slasher icon with a personality? Chilling. Even after the original series wrapped after six installments, the franchise drew fresh creative blood with Wes Craven's New Nightmare and reached new revenue heights with Freddy vs. Jason, a long-awaited skirmish between two horror titans.

But unlike Halloween's multiple remakes and legacy sequels, new A Nightmare on Elm Street projects have spent 14 years as silent as the grave: nothing's emerged since the semi-infamous 2010 remake. Even Nightmare's similarly unlucky cousin, Friday the 13th, which sported its last feature film in 2009, recently announced a new showrunner for its prequel series, Crystal Lake. Hope isn't lost, however: in 2019, the rights reverted to Craven's estate, which swiftly announced its interest in Nightmare pitches. Where does the series go from here? It's a tricky question compounded by limited options; Craven's New Nightmare predates the meta-commentary boom, and New Line's sequel dreams curdled twice over with Freddy vs. Jason and the remake. But one easy avenue does remain: a Freddy Krueger origin story.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street's Sequels Ruin Freddy Krueger's Mystique

Close

By their nature, origin stories often drain characters of the enigmatic suspense that makes them compelling. That conundrum is especially true where villains are concerned. Certainly, prequels grant these characters dramatic dimensions. Yet, once a story over-complicates its lore, it loses sight of how the most effective antagonists are the ones whose atrocities aren't explained — or how simple answers (cue The Strangers quote, "Because you were home") are more bone-chilling than any complex Saw death trap.

Take the original Leatherface: a man who's terrifying simply because he exists, not because he was raised in a slaughterhouse (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning). Hannibal Lecter's cannibalistic lifestyle doesn't need to be a trauma response to Nazi soldiers cannibalizing his little sister (Hannibal Rising). Michael Myers is more impactful when he personifies a specific brand of inescapable but entirely human evil: targeting women and invading their homes. When he becomes Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) long-lost brother who wants to reunite with (or stab) his sister, he turns goofy. Speaking of goofy: Jason Voorhees's heart houses a demonic worm that keeps him from dying.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, however, is a different beast. The franchise has already diluted Freddy Krueger's power by substituting his leering menace for stand-up comedy. Craven's original Nightmare movie keeps things simple. Krueger is the spirit of a dead serial killer who somehow becomes the dream boogeyman, capable of killing anyone he chooses in the waking world via their nightmares. He's more inclined to menacing taunts than open-mic night one-liners. Any enduring charm boils down to Englund's gleeful wickedness; the actor embraces what's essentially a gruesome neighborhood creeper given supernatural carte blanche over the world.

Related Without Freddy Krueger, We Wouldn't Have the Luke Skywalker We Know and Love Darth Vader is Luke's father on screen, but Mark Hamill owes the part to a different big bad.

The lore behind Krueger grows across the sequels, a requirement of Nightmare becoming larger than the one-off Craven envisioned. Simultaneously, Englund being the only actor to return for eight out of nine installments secures Krueger as the face of the franchise. By the time A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master capitalizes on that fame by having him suavely slide on sunglasses like he's James Bond, Freddy Krueger has transformed into a charismatic pop culture antihero. Three years later, Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, serves as the original series' pre-determined death knell and takes Krueger down with it. The ultimate boogeyman goes out not with a bang, but with the goofiest whimper this side of a midnight D-movie: mugging at an invisible camera like he's on The Office and killing a victim with a Nintendo Power Glove. Seven years after the first entry, Craven's points aren't merely diluted — they're lost.

The maligned — but not irredeemable — remake tries to restore Krueger's fear factor by layering child molestation onto his history of child murder, which was Craven's initial concept. Jackie Earle Haley's malignant turn almost manages to correct course, but the film dooms itself by reversing direction too hard. A Nightmare on Elm Street isn't an intentional comedy, but Freddy Krueger is the happiest guy in the galaxy. Without that component, he becomes as joyless and ineffective as Jason or Michael, his silently lumbering frenemies. Freddy's bombastic attitude makes him a delightful outlier, and necessary shot of adrenaline for the horror genre. That wildly unique disposition can carry a prequel in his, well, sleep.

What Do We Already Know About Freddy Krueger's Origins?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors teases Krueger's origins via the appearance of his mother, Amanda Krueger (Nan Martin and Beatrice Boepple), also known as Sister Mary Helena. In her youth, Amanda was a devoted nun who helped tend to sanitarium patients. Freddy was born after the patients, many of them former criminals, kidnapped Amanda and subjected her to horrific mass sexual assault, earning Krueger the infamous title “the bastard son of a hundred maniacs.” Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare springboards off this by diving into his childhood. The young Freddy demonstrates sadistic traits commonly tied to real-life serial killers, specifically the killing of animals — a cruel act set to the sound of his fellow schoolchildren chanting "son of a hundred maniacs" at his back. Teenage Freddy (Tobe Sexton) seals his fate by murdering his physically abusive adopted father (Alice Cooper) with the same straight razor Freddy uses to self-mutilate.

Freddy's Dead also introduces his daughter Katherine (Lisa Zane), an adult woman who remembers nothing about her past — like her father murdering his pleading wife Loretta (Lindsey Fields) in front of Katherine's tearful, terrified eyes. Smash cut to the parents of the children he murdered burning Freddy to death, but not before he agrees to a bargain presented by a trio of ancient Dream Demons. If he becomes their servant, the spirits will grant him immortality. Krueger doesn't see a downside.

What Could a 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Prequel Explore?

Image via New Line Cinema

Already a rough outline, a Nightmare movie or television series can take its time developing the strongest aspects — especially how Krueger's grounded origins successfully contrast with Craven's fantasy idea. If the barrage of jokes demystifies Krueger's menace, then, ironically enough, Freddy's Dead adding human-based lore restores him to a figure that's actually more chilling than Craven's initial premise (in thought, if not practice; nothing coherent can survive the camp of Freddy's Dead). Many real serial killers use their wives and children as a societal mask. Freddy conceals his crimes behind a happy suburban life: the same white, heterosexual, middle-class family man image that has been countless monsters' best tool in evading suspicion.

A young Katherine, her pigtails tied up in bows, plays with her parents on a pristine green lawn filled with flower displays and an active sprinkler. She skips into her father's secret basement, too young to understand what the tools and newspaper clippings mean and oblivious to Freddy assaulting her mother in that same yard. The imagery recalls how Craven disrupts suburban life in the first movie: a child killer in disguise, the parents having skeletons in their closet (murdering Krueger because the law fails them), and the little girls in cherubic white dresses jumping rope while chanting the morbid Freddy nursery rhyme.

This white picket fence setting is a psychological horror-thriller all its own. A twisted terrain made familiar by David Lynch, it's also suitable housing for how Freddy's evil grows behind closed doors. Amanda abandons him, his father abuses him, and his peers bully him. In the endless debate over nature versus nurture, Krueger chooses evil, but adults never seem to intercede on his behalf. There's even an opportunity to channel The First Omen through Amanda, a nun who survives sexual trauma and births a child who becomes a supernatural monster of his own free will.

A Human Freddy Krueger Could Be Scarier Than the Supernatural Boogeyman

Image by Zanda Rice

If capitalism and creative misdirection depleted Krueger's mystique, and Craven's New Nightmare reinterpreted the franchise from the outside, what's left for future A Nightmare on Elm Street projects to explore except his backstory? The original films only had time to drop approximately five minutes' worth of breadcrumbs, but the lore exists, waiting to be expanded. There's no classic horror villain with more superstar power or audience draw; it's surprising that no one (to our knowledge) has tried to harness his potential. Instead of trying a second reboot or recycling the same exhausted kill set-ups, unraveling what makes Krueger tick is rich creative ground that could revitalize a defining slasher franchise that's been quiet for too long. Freddy Krueger never needs an excuse to gleefully kill. Like many men, he wants "it all," and to be "forever." Unlike many fictional horror men, he thrives at the intersection of outrageous, entertaining, and menacing. A properly realized origin story might just scare us sleepless all over again.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life. Release Date November 16, 1984 Director Wes Craven Cast Heather Langenkamp , Johnny Depp Robert Englund , John Saxon Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Wes Craven Studio New Line Cinema Expand

A Nightmare on Elm Street is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video