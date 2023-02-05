Most all of us have seen at least one episode of Fear Factor. We have seen people eat live bugs, be buried alive, and swim with sharks. We have felt their fear, covered our eyes at the gross scenes, and cheered for the teams that overcame the challenges to win. The only thing that could make that better for horror fans is taking that same concept and have Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) host it. This almost happened with the tv show Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.

In 2003, Freddy Krueger had another resurgence of popularity after Freddy vs. Jason was released. Freddy Krueger was the striped sweater, knives for fingers killer who slashed his way into everyone's hearts in 1984 in A Nightmare On Elm Street. The original film was such a success that it spawned 6 sequels, a remake, and the spin-off movie Freddy vs. Jason that combined the storyline of Freddy with the machete-wielding maniac Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise. Freddy's sarcasm, perfectly delivered one-liners, and creative kills combined with Jason's stoic attitude, relentless pursuit, and silent charisma made for quite the entertaining duo that made the film reach cult status.

With Freddy trending again, CBS thought it was the time to strike while the furnace was hot. CBS approached Robert Englund about him becoming the host of his very own reality series starring as his namesake, Freddy Krueger. Freddy already had a video game, a hotline people could call, the honor of hosting MTV music videos, and had an anthology television show called Freddy's Nightmares. He could do it all, and the next step would be to host a reality series surrounding what he is the best at invoking: fear.

What Was the Premise of 'Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares'?

Image via New Line Cinema

The premise of Nightmare On Elm Street: Real Nightmares is pretty simple. Contestants would send in their audition tape that depicted their deepest, darkest fears. If they were chosen, Englund would fly to their hometown and continue to interview the contestant with more in-depth psychological questions. From there, the contestant and Englund would travel to LA where they would be set up on a sound stage that allowed them to tackle their worst nightmares face to face. Star Price produced six episodes of the CBS show before it was canned and none of the episodes have aired to this day.

The series never saw the light of day for two reasons. Fear Factor was incredibly popular at this time and CBS really wanted to push for it to be similar so that it would garner the same interest from audiences. Price and Englund wanted to shift the focus from being more of the gross scares like eating bugs and really dig into psychological fears. Englund wrote an autobiography entitled Hollywood Monster in which he talks about how his and Price's creative differences compared to what CBS wanted and how they no longer felt like the series would hold its own against Fear Factor. Since there was more of an emphasis on the deeper fear of an individual's psyche, the production lawyers were also concerned that the mental state of some candidates weren't in the right space to go through the process. Because of the lawyers vetting the candidates really thoroughly and turning down many they felt would have too much of a mental health issue, it really lessened the pool of available candidates to go through the show.

With many living with mental health conditions in our modern society, in hindsight, it may have been the best call for the show to have not aired to the public. If Englund were to have interviewed the candidates further, asking more psychologically digging questions, it may not have been received well by those who are mental health professionals or those who live with mental health conditions. It also would've only taken one candidate to have a mental breakdown on camera for the show to get canceled or for someone to pursue more legal action. While no episodes have surfaced to this very day, one of the candidates whose episode was fully recorded chronicles her thought process during recording, after recording was wrapped, when she found out the show was canceled, and how she dealt with her fear in everyday life after the episode.

Image via New Line Cinema

Fear Factor was popular at the time because of its super gross stunts and the speculation from audiences from whether they could survive the challenge. What made Fear Factor the safer option compared to Real Nightmares is that on Fear Factor, the fears were curated each episode by writers and producers. The fears and stunts chosen were those that would give a mixed bag of reactions. With it being a multiple team show, some of the candidates were likely to be scared or grossed out, but some were indifferent by what they had to do. With Real Nightmares, each episode and candidate is choosing a very specific and deep psychological fear that they struggle with on a day-to-day basis. That facet, alone, makes Real Nightmares much scarier and more serious for the candidate who is electing to go through the process to hopefully conquer those fears with the help of nightmare king, Freddy. Imagine chronicling your deepest, darkest fear, then being flown into a space where that fear was placed right in front of you, and you had no choice but to face it. Except for the crew members, each candidate was facing those fears completely alone, not with a teammate or other teams pushing them forward through it.

Nightmare On Elm Street: Real Nightmares had all the potential in the world had reality TV been popular in the 80s when the franchise was booming, but it was just a little too behind on the times to get the green light. Reddit and other forums featuring Freddy fans have been scouring for a place to find the episodes that were recorded, but nothing has been found yet besides an introduction trailer and some photos from the set.