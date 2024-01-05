If horror history has taught us anything, it's that we should fear the water. From 1954's Creature From the Black Lagoon to 1975's Jaws to modern-day classics like The Shallows and the sinister water bed scene in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, one thing is clear: water is spooky. Universal Pictures's newest horror, Night Swim, follows the story of a family who is terrorized by an evil spirit that seems to come from the swimming pool of their new home. The movie is co-written by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, who are expanding their 2014 short film Night Swim into a full-length feature. The original short was only five minutes long and was filmed in the backyard of musician Michelle Branch. Not only did McGuire and Blackhurst draw inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon and Jaws, but also 1955's The Night of the Hunter and 1989's The Abyss. In addition to co-writing, McGuire directed the film, which was produced by Jason Blum (Get Out) and James Wan (Saw).

After their short film went viral on YouTube in 2014, Night Swim was introduced to horror veteran Wan, who agreed that it could be made into a full-length feature. The film stars Wyatt Russell (The Woman in the Window), and Kerry Condon (The Banshees on Inisherin), who recently sat down with Collider to discuss their horror influences, why audiences seem to crave the genre year after year, and if they're now afraid to go swimming. The film also stars Amélie Hoeferle (Better Call Saul) and Gavin Warren (The Unbreakable Boy) as Russell and Condon's children. Other cast members include Nancy Lenehan (Catch Me If You Can), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), Jodi Long (The Hot Chick), and Ellie Araiza (Legion). Creeping into theaters very soon, Night Swim is sure to make you think twice before closing your eyes in your next game of "Marco Polo."

Usually, the scariest thing we find in the pool filter is a dead squirrel, but this is not the case in Night Swim's trailer. Set to Billie Eillish's song "Bury a Friend," the trailer shows audiences something much more sinister trapped in the pool filter and the rest of the strange happenings that follow its renovation.

More Haunted Home Movies Like 'Night Swim'

Looking for more haunted houses to explore? See the list below for more homes to investigate.

'You Should Have Left' (2020)

A mysterious email advertising a house in a remote location. The decision to pack up and take a getaway. These are the events that cause married couple Theo (Kevin Bacon) and Susanna (Amanda Seyfriend) to take their daughter Ella (Avery Essex) on a trip and stay in a house in the Welsh countryside. While at first, the home seems anything but unusual (if not a bit bland), it doesn't take long for this family to realize that this isn't the Airbnb of their dreams. Things become increasingly unsettling as they discover the house is several feet longer on the interior than it is on the exterior. Ella notices shadows on the walls, and someone begins writing in Theo's journal, warning him to leave, and then telling him it's too late. When the couple realizes that neither of them sent each other the initial email about renting the home like they previously believed, their suspicions reach an all-time high. Now that this family wants to leave, it may be too late. Directed by David Koepp (screenwriter of Jurassic Park), and based on the novel by Daniel Kehlmann, critics applauded Bacon's performance and the creepy atmosphere created by Koepp and the filmmakers.

'The Conjuring' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

A film that spawned a mega-successful franchise, The Conjuring tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) as they are called to the home of the Perron's, who are being terrorized by an evil presence in their home. The story is based on the real-life Ed and Lorraine, who worked as paranormal investigators and founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in the 1950s. The famous paranormal pair were also the inspiration for The Amityville Horror franchise. Directed by James Wan, and with a stunning performance by Lili Taylor (American Crime) as Carolyn Perron, the film also stars Ron Livingston (Office Space), Joey King (The Act), Shanley Caswell (NCIS: New Orleans), Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar), and Hayley McFarland (An American Crime). The Conjuring premiered in 2012 and blew audiences away as it scored $320 million at the box office and spawned an entire universe, including The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun, and The Nun II.

'Poltergeist' (1982)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"They're here..." Any horror fan will know that iconic line from 1982's Poltergeist, which tells the story of the Freeling family as their house is haunted by demonic ghosts. The film stars Craig T. Nelson (Young Sheldon) and JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill) as Mr. and Mrs. Freeling, with Dominique Dunne (Breaking Away), Oliver Robins (Airplane II: The Sequel), and Heather O'Rourke (Poltergeist II: The Other Side) playing their three children. Upon the arrival of parapsychologist Dr. Lesh (Beatrice Straight), the Freeling family attempts to face this otherworldly evil head-on. Written by Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Michael Grais (Poltergeist 2015), and Mark Victor (Starsky and Hutch), the film was directed by Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and nominated for three Academy Awards. The eighth highest-grossing film of 1982, Poltergeist generated two sequels, premiering in 1986 and 1988, respectively, with a remake that came out in 2015. While none of the latter films found the critical or commercial success of the original, Poltergeist stands as a horror classic.

