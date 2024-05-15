The Big Picture Shudder serves up horror hits for all types of fans, and now the streamer is delivering the long-awaited sequel to a Danish cult classic!

An exclusive sneak peek shows an emotional moment between legacy characters in Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever.

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever will be available to stream on Shudder on May 17.

Shudder has been absolutely popping off with incredible content as of late. From Skinamarink to Late Night with the Devil, the streamer has something for every type of horror lover out there and soon, they’ll bring audiences the second chapter of a fan-favorite film. On May 17, Shudder subscribers can tune in for Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, the follow-up to the 1994 Danish cult classic which would later receive an English-language remake courtesy of the original movie’s director, Ole Bornedal. Now, Bornedal and a trio of members from that very first cast are at it again, and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at a particularly emotionally gripping scene from the sequel. Featuring performances from the folks who started it all, the thriller stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), and Ulf Pilgaard (Body Switch).

In our exclusive look, two familiar faces, Bodnia’s Jens and Coster-Waldau’s Martin, share a meal at a black-tie restaurant alongside Martin’s young daughter, Emma (Fanny Bornedal). Recounting the absolute horror that he and his friend went through, Jens talks about the harrowing situation that they somehow managed to escape three decades ago. Remembering the spine-chilling words that the killer said to him as if it all happened just yesterday, Jens says that Wörmer (Pilgaard) asked him, “Have you ever been killed before?” Breaking into tears, Jens relives the moment that he saved his dear friend’s life just before the tense moment is broken by the waiter.

Infusing legacy characters with a new story and fresh faces, Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever passes the torch to Bornedal’s Emma, as she goes on a quest for answers about what really happened to her father, Martin (Coster-Waldau), and mother, Kalinka, (Sofie Gråbøl) at the hands of the sadistic police inspector Wömer. Sticking close to the life her father led when he was her age, Emma accepts a job as a member of the night watch in the same forensic department in which Martin worked in the ‘90s. Curious for answers, the young woman seeks out Wömer to better understand why he committed such heinous acts but, in doing so, she accidentally brings the killer back to the playing field.

‘Nightwatch’s Impression On American Cinema

After the Danish language film was such a success, Bornedal and his creative team adapted the script for an English-speaking audience and delivered 1997’s Nightwatch. The movie featured a very impressive cast that consisted of Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting), Patricia Arquette (Lost Highway), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), and Brad Dourif (Child’s Play). Unfortunately, the English remake wouldn’t be the critical hit that Bornedal was looking for, with the film landing a 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For many, a fresh take on the classic Danish horror thriller will be a nostalgic walk down memory lane, and you can begin that stroll by watching the exclusive sneak peek above. Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever will land on Shudder on May 17. In the meantime, you can rent the original film on Apple TV+.

Rent On Apple TV+