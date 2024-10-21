Dick Grayson is one of the best characters from DC Comics, and more people are finally waking up to that. Introduced in 1940, Dick Grayson predates many of Batman's most iconic characters, including The Joker. He is often considered the first-ever sidekick and was the first to take on the mantle of Robin, the Boy Wonder. After years of playing second fiddle to Bruce, Dick adopts the Nightwing identity during his time with the Teen Titans, eventually becoming the defender of Blüdhaven.

In recent years, Nightwing has become more famous, thanks to his solo comic book runs and shows like Young Justice. In fact, Nightwing is currently a major figure in the comic books and even led the Titans during their time as the Justice League, making him the de-facto leader of the DC Universe. Thus, he has received several adaptations on television, most of which have been successful. These are the best versions of Nightwind on the small screen, ranked by how well they adapt the character and how much they did to advance his overall standing in the larger DC Universe.

10 'Harley Quinn' (2019-Present)

Voiced by Harvey Guillén

Max's Harley Quinn is among the best satirical shows from the last 5 years, a wild and unhinged take on DC's best heroes. The titular character, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, goes on a journey of self-discovery, eventually settling in her role as an anti-hero rather than a villain and even acting as an unofficial member of the Bat-Family, which also includes Nightwing.

Voiced by the ever-reliable Harvey Guillén, this version of Nightwing is a riff on the daddy issues most members of the Bat-Family famously have. Insecure, desperate to prove himself, and over-compensating for his perceived shortcomings, Harley Quinn's Nightwing is a parody of the classic character, but that's the show's whole schtick. The butt jokes get to be a bit much, but this version of Nightwing is hilarious and surprisingly relatable, guaranteeing it a spot on this ranking — even if it's the last.

9 'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010)

Voiced by Neil Patrick Harris

Batman: Under the Red Hood is among the most acclaimed animated superhero movies of the 2010s. The plot centers on Batman (Bruce Greenwood) as he faces a new and dangerous foe, the Red Hood (Jensen Ackles). Soon, he will learn the Hood is a figure from his past who he though long-gone, throwing his family into disarray.

The multi-hyphenate Neil Patrick Harris voices Nightwing here, and he does a brilliant job, as always. It feels insulting to have Dick Grayson playing second fiddle in a movie centering on Jason Todd, but it could be worse. Harris' Nightwing gets a few cool action scenes, and his trademark banter with the Bats is at an all-time high. The Emmy winner brings youthful enthusiasm and sass into the role, and Nightwing steals most of the scenes he's in, even if they're not that many.

8 'Injustice' (2021)

Voiced by Derek Phillips

The Injustice storyline is arguably the most infamous in recent years, and with good reason. The definitive "evil Superman" tale, Injustice sees the Man of Steel (Justin Hartley) descending into evil after being tricked into killing his pregnant wife and destroying Metropolis. Transforming Earth into a police state, Superman enters into conflict with Batman (Anson Mount).

Here, Nightwing is voiced by Derek Phillips and infamously dies at the hands of Damian Wayne (Zach Callison). Aside from the fact that his death is profoundly stupid and an outright insult to his legacy, the Nightwing in Injustice is not half bad. Phillips does a great job with the role, conveying Nightwing's endless hope and faith in humanity: for example, his spirit's response upon learning he died is just "bummer." That's the kind of man Nightwing is: he doesn't hold grudges or dwells in the past.

7 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008-2011)

Voiced by Crawford Wilson

The criminally underrated TV series Batman: The Brave and the Bold is perhaps the best iteration of the character throughout the 2000s. Diedrich Bader voices Batman, with the show adopting a more cheeky and kitschy tone, reminiscent of the 1960s TV show. The show sees Batman pairing up with numerous other characters, showcasing a new side to his persona.

Crawford Wilson voices this version of Nightwing and does a spectacular job. Like the show itself, it's a sillier, more pulpy take on the role, embracing comedy and irony and pointing out how Nightwing's desperation to prove himself stems from a need for validation from Batman. Despite appearing in only three episodes, Wilson's version of Nightwing is unforgettable, largely because of how effortlessly he captures the character's essence. He's also rocking the Discowing outfit, which always helps.

6 'Batman: Arkham Knight' (2015)

Voiced by Scott Porter

The Arkham games are the best depictions of Batman in the gaming world, and it's not even close. The fourth and so far last entry in the main series, Batman: Arkham Knight sees the Caped Crusader (Kevin Conroy) going against the Scarecrow(John Noble), who has joined forces with the mysterious Arkham Knight (Troy Baker) to unite all of Gotham's villains.

Porter's version of Nightwing would rank higher in any other circumstance, but his limited role in Batman: Arkham Knight prevents it.

Not only do these games feature the best depictions of Arkham Asylum, but they also include a few all-time great adaptations of beloved characters, and Nightwing is no exception. Voiced by Scott Porter, the Nightwing in this game is a brilliant adaptation. He's funny, outgoing, and laid-back, treating this life-and-death mission as another walk in the park. Porter brings a unique blend of cockiness and warmth into the role, exactly how Dick Grayson should be. Porter's version would rank higher in any other circumstance, but his limited role in Batman: Arkham Knight prevents it.

5 DC Animated Universe (1997-2017)

Voiced by Loren Lester

To many, Batman: The Animated Series remains the apex of Batman stories, the all-time greatest adaptation of the hero, perhaps better and more faithful than The Dark Knight. Starring the late great Kevin Conroy as Batman, the series sees the Caped Crusader protecting Gotham against a slew of villains. It's noted for its noir aesthetic, orchestrated soundtrack, and compelling writing.

Loren Lester voices Dick Grayson throughout, starting as Robin and slowly growing into a more mature and independent hero. Sadly, his transition into Nightwing happens off-screen, and he only gets a few episodes in the sequel, The New Batman Adventures. Lester returns to voice Nightwing in 2017's controversial animated film Batman and Harley Quinn, where he infamously has a fling with Harley Quinn (Melissa Rauch). In many ways, Lester is the perfect Dick Grayson, even if his take on the character is more closely associated with Robin than with Nightwing.

The New Batman Adventures Release Date September 13, 1997

4 'Gotham Knights' (2022)

Voiced by Christopher Sean

Gotham Knights is a decent, if not great, game. It's too short, lacks development for its characters, and features a story that could've gone much deeper into the Batman mythos. However, it works, mainly because of how darn great the four main characters are, especially Christopher Sean's Nightwing. Following Batman's apparent death, Nightwing becomes the Gotham Knights' de-facto leader as they discover a mysterious plot coming from the very bowels of Gotham.

The Nightwing here is pretty great. He's confident, cool, collected, and very much aware of how popular he is, which he absolutely adores. However, Nightwing is also a natural leader and a worthy successor to Batman's mantle. Again, the butt jokes are too much, but everything else is quite great. If anything, Gotham Knights proves that Nightwing is more than capable enough to lead a solo project, even if the connection with Batman will always be there.

3 DC Animated Movie Universe (2015-2019)

Voiced by Sean Maher

The DC Animated Movie Universe, or DCAMU, features multiple interconnected movies exploring many corners of the DC universe. Its version of Nightwing, voiced by Sean Maher, is a main player in the Batman and Teen Titans movies, but he sadly never plays a proper leading role. Instead, he's a major supporting player who contributes heavily but never actually gets the spotlight.

And what a shame because Maher is perfection in the role. His Nightwing is the perfect mix of cocky and inspiring; one moment, he's teasing Bruce (Jason O'Mara), and the next, he's blushing from one of Starfire's (Kari Wahlgren) unwitting advances. The DCAMU's Nightwing might be severely nerfed power-wise, but in personality, he couldn't be better. Maher's Nightwing is the older brother everyone needs: supportive, encouraging, playful, and warm, the ultimate wingman who sadly never got the chance to be the hero.

2 'Titans' (2018-2023)

Played by Brenton Thwaites

Thus far, and despite his popularity, Nightwing has only received one proper live-action adaptation; however, it at least is a spectacular one. Brenton Thwaites played Dick Grayson throughout Titans, starting as Robin before graduating to the Nightwing identity. Here, Dick is the leader of the Titans, although he steps into the role more reluctantly than previous iterations.

Although Titans remained somewhat underappreciated throughout its four-season run, Thwaites' take on Nightwing has been acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Although grittier and less optimistic than others, Thwaites' version of the character captures the key aspects that make Nightwing such a cultural icon: his vulnerability, loyalty to his teammates, and selflessness, even at great personal risk. Thwaites' Nightwing is a worthy representation of the character and a more grounded adaptation that fits with the tone most live-action Batman projects have adopted.

1 'Young Justice' (2011-2023)

Voiced by Jesse McCartney