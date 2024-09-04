Nikki "Nikki Bella" Garcia and her husband Artem Chigvinstev were caught up in the news cycle when Chigvinstev called emergency services on himself (and called once more to try and take it back). The two were reportedly fighting and despite Chiginstev saying that they no longer needed an ambulance, police were still required to check in on the couple. They determined there was an issue and Chigvinstev was charged with domestic violence. Garcia, who met Chigvinstev when she was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, has now been pictured out and about without her wedding ring on after the situation took place on August 29.

The first call included Chigvinstev calling emergency services, claiming Garcia was throwing shoes at him but also saying that they needed an ambulance. He called back not long after trying to call off the entire thing but was arrested by police and posted $25k bail. Garcia and Chigvinstev met when Garcia was still with WWE star John Cena but the two reconnected later, having their son Matteo Chigvinstev in 2020 and marrying in a Paris ceremony in 2022. They had just celebrated their two-year anniversary mere days before the altercation.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, Garcia is seen walking up the stairs to a plane and there is no wedding ring on her left hand. Garcia was boarding a private plane with a friend, and she was set to host the hot dog eating competition for Netflix called Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef that took place on Labor Day. The flight took place on August 31, just a few days after the alleged fight in her shared home with Chigvinstev.

Garcia Has Spoken About the Situation, Chigvinstev Has Not

Nikki Garcia put out a statement, asking for privacy at this time, a few days after the news broke about Chigvinstev's arrest. Since, Chigvinstev is reportedly not living at their home and Garcia (according to TMZ) is trying to find a divorce lawyer. Chigvinstev has not spoken out or been seen since the arrest, but Garcia has put out a statement. Hosting the Netflix hot dog eating competition, Garcia, told the audience how excited she was to be there and when an audience member yelled "I love you" to Garcia, she responded.

“Thank you everyone, I’m so happy to be here,” she said during the event that took place on Labor Day. “I love you, too.” You can see Garcia on Total Bellas with her sister, Brie "Brie Bella" Garcia.

Total Bellas Cast John Cena Seasons 0

Watch on Peacock