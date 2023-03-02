Apparently, romance might be similar to jumping off the top rope, as WWE Hall-of-Famers Brie and Nikki Bella are set to host Twin Love, a new dating competition series, according to Variety. The wrestlers are no strangers to reality television, as they previously hosted Total Bellas, a reality show that detailed their daily lives, including interactions with their partners and close family. The series ran from 2016 through 2021, when it reached its conclusion with its sixth season. John Cena was a main star in the show during the first half of its run, as he was engaged to Nikki Bella for a prolonged period of time, until they decided to go their separate ways.

The concept is particular enough to stand apart from other romantic reality shows, such as Love Island. In the ITV2 production, people are sent to live isolated with each other while they form pairs for either love, friendship or money. Afterward, they get paired with different partners before going back to their former ones, so they can star evaluating which partnership benefits them the most. If someone is left alone at the end of a pairing round, they are eliminated and sent back home. Making Twin Love exclusively about romance between twin couples who are separated certainly has the potential to be highly entertaining.

The official synopsis for Twin Love reads:

"The show is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of ‘identical’ casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?"

Image via E!

RELATED: 10 Reality Shows That Make A Drama Series Look Comedic

Before They Were Hosts, the Bellas Were Total Divas

Total Bellas was in fact the spin-off of a different reality show called Total Divas. In that series, which was produced by WWE, you had a glimpse of what daily life was for the female wrestlers of the company, including all the training and traveling necessary in order to be a star in the ring. If life as a wrestler didn't hit hard enough, Total Divas also came with the drama and betrayal you can expect from any good reality production. After all, issues could be settled between the ropes.

The Bella Twins will return when Twin Love premieres on Prime Video this summer. You can watch a clip from Total Bellas below: