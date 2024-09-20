Nikki Garcia wants a quick, trouble-free divorce from former Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. She filed the divorce papers on September 11 and had zero doubts that this was the right choice. However, the estranged Dancing With the Stars duo is currently going through a rough time with their divorce proceedings.

The situation is already difficult for Nikki Garcia, known for her work in the WWE as "Nikki Bella," and to top it off, the case will unfortunately be prolonged further while Garcia tries to keep up appearances. After asking for spousal support, Artem Chigvinstev requested the judge not to allow Nikka Garcia to do the same. The Dancing With the Stars pro is now also asking her to pay his legal fees. On the other hand, the mom-of-one requested that neither party receive spousal support while also demanding legal and physical custody of Matteo, their four-year-old son.

Chigvinstev has been part of Dancing With the Stars since 2014 and has been featured in 13 seasons. On August 29, 2024, about two weeks prior to the divorce, Artem Chigvinstev was arrested in Yountville, California, on domestic battery charges. While the victim’s identity still remains unclear, TMZ reported that the victim was injured during the altercation. Shortly after the news broke, Nikki Garcia left the house she shares with Chingvinstev and now, she wants nothing to do with him. Chingvinstev was released on $25,000 bail on the same day he was arrested.

Nikki Garcia Refuses To Recognize Artem Chigvintsev Anymore

According to Life & Style, Garcia “doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.” However, that’s not the only reason behind the seemingly sudden divorce. The couple has allegedly been dealing with personal issues for a long time now. An insider revealed that Nikki Garcia and her husband’s relationship was extremely “volatile” and that Chigvinstev would often display “controlling behavior.”

Garcia and Chigvinstev formed a romantic connection while paired together on Dancing With the Stars Season 25. They eventually tied the knot in 2022 and had earlier welcomed a baby boy in July 2020. The couple was also celebrating their wedding anniversary just three days before the domestic violence arrest on August 26, 2024. Chigvintsev even posted about his wife on Instagram with the caption: “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Even after a host of relationship issues, the two had clearly been working through things. The insider revealed that Garcia “hoped counseling would help get them to a healthier place,” and she did whatever she could to save the relationship. Garcia never wanted to break the family up, but after Chigvinstev’s actions, there was no other choice. Their attorneys refused to comment on anything regarding the case. The two stars haven’t posted on social media either since Chigvinstev’s arrest.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is currently airing every Tuesday on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Watch on Disney+