The Traitors star Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella in WWE, dated 16-time world champion John Cena from 2012-2018. At WrestleMania 33, Cena proposed to Garcia in front of the live audience at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and was set to get married the following year. However, after the couple had conflicting views on starting a family together, their engagement was called off and both wrestlers agreed to part ways.

Garcia has rarely made WWE appearances since then, but earlier this year she returned to the Royal Rumble, where 30 women competed in an over-the-top-rope elimination match to have the opportunity to main event WrestleMania. After announcing that he would be retiring from professional wrestling at the end of 2025, Cena kicked off his farewell tour during the Men's Royal Rumble, where he was the runner-up in the match. That said, the event was also the first time both Garcia and Cena were under the same roof in seven years, and the two-time Divas Champion has now commented on running into her ex-boyfriend.

Garcia Claims Reunion with Cena was 'Quick'