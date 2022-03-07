He also talks about why it was so important to film on location in Greenland and Iceland and the challenges that came with it.

From director Peter Flinth and co-writers Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Joe Derrick, the historical adventure flick Against the Ice, which is available to stream at Netflix, tells the real-life story of Denmark’s 1909 Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (played by Coster-Waldau, who’s also a producer on the film), who set out with crew member Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) to prove that Greenland was one island that the United States had no claim to. Extreme huger, fatigue and a polar bear attack almost kept them from returning, but their fight for survival ultimately bonded them for life.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Coster-Waldau talked about how much this story surprised him when he first learned about it, how he connected with Mikkelsen, the friendship between these two men, the great challenges they faced on this shoot, reuniting with his Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance, and what he’s looking to do next.

Collider: This is definitely one of those projects where it seems like you can’t go halfway on it, at all.

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU: No.

When Peter Flinth sent you this book, did you know anything about the story or this guy, or did you just go into it cold? What was your first impression?

COSTER-WALDAU: No, I didn’t know this story. I knew that he was in an Arctic explorer and I knew of some of the other famous art explorers, but I didn’t know about the Alabama Expedition, and it was mind blowing. It’s such an crazy story. It surprised me, in so many ways, and the way he wrote it, it’s a great read. What I really loved about it was that, apart from the pure survival and pure craziness that they had to go through and what they endured, there’s also his description of how it affected his grasp on reality. It was very honest, and I was moved by that. I thought that was really interesting.

What made me want to write this and do it with my good friend, (co-screenwriter) Joe [Derrick], was this chapter on this postcard about how they fell in love with these women that were just imaginary, and how that became the main conflict between them. I was like, “What are you talking about? This isn’t real, for God’s sake.” And then, we found this clip of these two old guys, when Mikkelsen was 90 and Iversen was 80-something, and they were talking about how different they are. Mikkelsen was like, “We found this postcard, and you had three girlfriends while I had one. That was the one time you really let me down, Iver. My good friend let me down.” It was said with such purity that you could tell that he held the grudge, 50 years later, and it was still raw. That got my imagination rolling and I said, “Maybe we can use this perception of reality, cinematically. Let’s experience his reality through his eyes, for a few beats in the movie.”

How did getting introduced to this guy through his own words and his own perspective influence writing the script, and then how did it also influence playing him?

COSTER-WALDAU: It’s always a combination of things, but he has a clear voice in his writing. He’s written quite a few books and articles, so there was a lot of stuff to find. Then, I met his great-granddaughter, who’s named after his first wife. She remembered her great-grandfather, and there was something about the love that she has for him and the pride, that told me that he had heart. I could use that, as an actor. She told me that he carried a locket. It’s not mentioned in the book, but she said he carried a locket of her with him, so we used that. He was a man full of contradictions, like most of us. It was a mixture of a lot of things, but at the core of it, there’s an honesty in his writing that I really responded to.

You’ve been a part of some challenging productions before this one and you’ve played characters that seem like they would’ve personally challenged you. Where does this production and character fit in among those?

COSTER-WALDAU: It was a challenge, but it was a great challenge and I absolutely loved every second of it. It was a tough shoot, and we knew that, going into it. From the beginning, we knew we had to shoot everything on location. We wanted to be in the Arctic and feel the cold, and we wanted the audience to feel the cold. For me, it was so important to shoot in Greenland, as well as Iceland. I wanted to shoot in Greenland to capture those things that you can only find in Greenland, like the frozen sea ice and the incredible scenery. There are these images of icebergs that are just these frozen mountains. When we got those shots, I was like, “Hallelujah, this is so good.” But it was challenging, for sure. He’s a character that has a journey, emotionally, that was challenging. That’s what you want, as an actor. I’ve been doing this for 30 years now, so it has to be a nice meal. I don’t wanna eat McDonald’s anymore.

It’s incredible to watch something like this and see the locations, but how many times did you regret making the decision to shoot this on location, instead of just on a soundstage?

COSTER-WALDAU: I didn’t regret it, at any point. There was one day we had to be evacuated from the glacier because of an extreme storm, and that was scary. The forces of nature suddenly overwhelmed us. Even the Icelandic crew that are used to that kind of thing were like, “Oh shit, we’ve gotta get out of here.” But no, there were not a single second, where I regretted doing it this way. I was really just grateful that we got the opportunity.

How does having been a part of a production like Game of Thrones affect and influence your work as a producer? Does the experience of having seen behind the curtain of how something like that was made, for all those seasons, give you a different perspective or approach with filmmaking at all?

COSTER-WALDAU: The only thing I know is that you work with the best people possible for the task at hand, and we got that and did that here. We worked with a whole team of people that have experience in the Arctic and know what they’re doing because I had no idea, to be honest. I showed up in Iceland and saw 20 super Jeeps lined up. A super Jeep is a massive Jeep with these massive inflatable tires that inflate and deflate, so that you can change the pressure. I was like, “Oh, we need that? I had no idea.” We were lucky that we had people that knew. In Greenland, we hired local hunters that knew how to work with dogs in extreme circumstances. The one thing that was clear on Game of Thrones is that, when you have great people, that makes everything easier. It’s still challenging, but it’s fun. I can give credit to Game of Thrones for a lot of things, but I’m not gonna give them any credit for this.

This did allow you to reunite with your Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance.

COSTER-WALDAU: Yes, you’re absolutely right. I did call in a favor there. I did contact Charles Dance, who played my father on Game of Thrones, and asked him if he wanted to join us. He was very gracious, in coming to Reykjavík and playing the small but very important part of finance minister, and he knocked it out of the park. He was everything and more that I and we hoped for.

Other than just the obvious of him being a great actor, what made you see him for that character?

COSTER-WALDAU: It’s a character that’s not a likable character, but you have to like the character because he comes in with bite. He has to have that authority where you go, “Oh shit, he’s not gonna help.” He has to have that toughness, but also intelligence, and that is Charles. He has all that. Until you talk to him, he’s a little intimidating. He has a bit of an edge to him. It’s a real opponent in the movie, which is great. He knew exactly what it was we wanted when he read it, and he just came in and we had fun. I was there when he was shooting. I was there all day because I wanted to watch it, and it was just great.

Do you know what you’re going to do next? How do you approach figuring that out?

COSTER-WALDAU: Me and Joe Derrick, the writer, have our little company and we have a couple of projects lined up, none of them in the Arctic. I like to do different stuff. I’ve been very, very, very fortunate, in my career, to do different stuff, and I hope to continue that.

Do you have a bunch of things that you guys have written together, that you hope to get made, at some point? Do you guys like to have a few things going, in various stages of development?

COSTER-WALDAU: We do have a couple of things that we’re very excited about. We have a thing, called Radioman, that’s a drama podcast that comes out in May on Audible. That’s the next thing we’re gonna release, and we’re very excited about that. And then, we have a couple of screenplays that hopefully will get made, over the next few years.

Are you someone who can tell pretty quickly, when you’re reading a script, that it’s something you connect with and you’d want to do?

COSTER-WALDAU: I can tell pretty quickly when it’s something I like. I don’t know what that specifically is, but it’s about whether I’m moved, and then whether the story surprises me, in a good way. Recently, I had a situation where I had a script that was early in development and I liked it, and then I got a new draft and suddenly I was like, “Oh God, now it’s gone the wrong way.” That’s really difficult because you go, “What happened to all the things I loved?” But that’s a different story.

Against the Ice is available to stream at Netflix.

