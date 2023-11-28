The Big Picture Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring in a new CBS period drama called King and Conqueror alongside James Norton, set to begin production in 2024.

The series will delve into the tumultuous relationship between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy in the 11th century, leading up to the famous Battle of Hastings in 1066.

Coster-Waldau's return to network television is significant, as he gained fame through Game of Thrones and previously appeared in the short-lived series New Amsterdam.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is galloping his way back to network television. First announced by Deadline, the New Amsterdam and Game of Thrones star is working alongside Happy Valley’s James Norton on a new CBS Studios period drama titled King and Conqueror. Eyeing a production kick-off in 2024, the show hails from Michael Robert Johnson, the writer behind Guy Ritchie’s 2009 Robert Downey Jr.-led Sherlock Holmes and Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2014 Kit Harrington-starrer, Pompei.

The series will turn the years back to the 11th century and follow the complicated, and oftentimes volatile, relationship between Harold of Wessex (Norton) and William of Normandy (Coster-Waldau). Digging into the rich history between the two families, audiences will not only join the ride to the famous Battle of Hastings in 1066 but will come to better understand the background of how Harold and William grew into the men who would go down in history. With the English throne up for grabs, difficult and cunning decisions revealed the morality behind each man, dividing the Kingdom and plummeting it into war.

A prominent name on British television, Norton is likely best known for his appearance in the award-winning series, Happy Valley. Playing Tommy Lee Royce, an extremely complicated character, opposite the legendary Sarah Lancashire in the crime drama, Norton’s performance landed him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2015. Beyond Happy Valley, Norton has appeared in other television titles, including Grantchester, War & Peace, and The Nevers, as well as feature-length productions such as Rogue Agent and Things Heard & Seen. Along with King and Conqueror, Norton will next be seen in the ITVX series Playing Nice and the Reinaldo Marcus Green-helmed biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Return to Network Television

Though most will associate his name with HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau previously stole the hearts of many through his appearance on the gone-too-soon Fox series, New Amsterdam. The series was the actor’s first and only dip into network TV, making his appearance in King and Conqueror a monumental moment. 2023 has been a busy year for the Danish native as he starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me as well as in Nick Cassavetes’ latest action-thriller, God is a Bullet.

King and Conqueror will bring yet another interesting title to CBS' slate of offerings, which currently includes Young Sheldon, Survivor, and, of course, NCIS. As of right now, no other cast members have been announced but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.