The new film from Nick Cassavetes is currently in its sixth week of production.

The cast for Nick Cassevetes' new thriller titled God Is a Bullet has just revealed its packed cast. The film will feature Karl Glusman, David Thornton, Paul Johannson, Johnathan Tucker, Ethan Suplee, Garret Wareing, Brendan Sexton III, Virginia Cassavetes, and Chloe Guy. These supporting players join the already announced Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones, and Jamie Foxx. On top of the casting news, the first official images for the film have also been released.

Written and directed by Cassavetes, director of The Notebook and Alpha Dog, God Is a Bullet is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Boston Teran. The movie follows a vice detective played by Coster-Waldau, who infiltrates a satanic cult after his wife and daughter fall victim to the deadly group. Monroe will play a cult escapee who assists Coster-Waldau's character on his private investigation. The project is reportedly six weeks into production, which is taking place in Mexico City, Mexico.

These first images of God Is a Bullet depict a dark and gritty thriller chock-full of many dramatic moments. Five images were released, with the first showcasing a dreary mountainous landscape. The other four stills include a look at a grieving Coster-Waldau, Monroe sporting many tattoos, Jones brandishing a gun, and an unsettling image in a pool.

Filming for God is a Bullet is well underway, yet the film does not yet have a release date. Check out the first official images and synopsis below:

"When vice detective Bob Hightower (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult - Bob is frustrated by bumbling botched official investigations. Bob quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, the brilliantly damaged, Case Hardin (Maika Monroe). Bob is lead down the rabbit hole to save his daughter and Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power from the cult that took so much away from her."

