Game of Thrones star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, has been part of the cultural zeitgeist for some time but is returning to the film universe of his youth. Danish thriller, Nightwatch, is getting a sequel 30 years after the fact, with many returning actors reprising their roles. In 1994, Ole Bornedal helmed the film about a nightwatchman, Martin (Coster-Waldau), who becomes the target of a serial killer. The film topped the charts in Denmark and became adapted for Western audiences in a film starring Ewan McGregor.

The original has not lost its cult status, however, and the original performers are reprising their roles in Demons Are Forever, set three decades after the first film. Bornedal’s real-life daughter, Fanny Leander Bornedal, stars in the film as Emma, Martin’s daughter, who, according to the film’s press release, starts experiencing similar happenings as her father.

“22-year-old medical student Emma (Fanny Leander Bornedal) has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has turned to tranquilizers to suppress the memories. Determined to investigate what exactly happened to them, Emma tracks down and confronts Wörmer, only to unintentionally reawaken his bloodthirst and ignite a violent revenge on everyone who sealed his destiny years ago.”

‘Nightwatch’ Was A Precursor For Its Stars

The follow-up film is slated for release in May 2024 and could be a prime example of how to do horror legacy sequels. Bornedal’s 1994 film may seem generic, but that’s just because it was ahead of its time. Being a nightwatchman in a horror film is a traditional setup for your run-of-the-mill horror film. But the film continues to resonate with its dark subject material and captivating performances.

The lead actors in the film would go on to have impressive professional careers. Coster-Waldau would be cast as the divisive character Jaime Lannister in one of the most successful fantasy series of all time. The original film also demonstrated an early performance by fellow Danish actor, Kim Bodnia, who is returning for the sequel.

Bodnia has also had commercial success internationally as Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) handler, Konstantin in the cat-and-mouse thriller, Killing Eve, and Vesemir in Netflix’s The Witcher. It can be no coincidence that actors in a little-known Danish film have achieved such impressive feats. Nightwatch was a vehicle that allowed these actors to flourish before they became household names. Horror has also had more of an acceptable foothold in media lately, which Demons Are Forever can use to its benefit.

The sequel has an opportunity to improve upon the original and bring back celebrated actors when the film streams on Shudder on May 17, 2024. The first movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

