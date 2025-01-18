Game of Thrones became such a widespread cultural phenomenon that many of its stars struggled to distinguish themselves in the immediate aftermath, as they were too closely associated with the characters that they had played in Westeros. While actors like Peter Dinklage and Charles Dance already had established careers before Game of Thrones began, many of their co-stars had to fight to avoid being typecast. Although his performance as Jaime Lannister was certainly a fan favorite, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau managed to reach a new level in his career when he started appearing in nasty, brutal crime thrillers. Coster-Waldau gave a career-best performance in the ruthless prison thriller Shot Caller, a film that was way better than it had any right to be thanks to director Ric Roman Waugh.

What Is ‘Shot Caller’ About?