Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hunts a Killer in Exclusive ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

It’s been a whole dang year since Game of Thrones went off the air, and if you’ve been missing your weekly dose of Kingslayer, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a chilling new thriller dropping later this summer. Directed by Robin Pront, The Silencing stars Coster-Waldau as a reformed hunter, haunted by the disappearance of his teenage daughter some years ago. When he sees a killer hunting a young girl who looks like his long lost daughter, he teams up with a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) to track down the killer and winds up caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse game.

The Silencing was originally slated to premiere in the Midnighters category at SXSW this year before the film festival was canceled amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saban Films will release the film exclusively on DirectTV on July 16, followed by a theatrical, digital and On Demand release on August 14. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Silencing: