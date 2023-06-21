In just under a week, Netflix will debut their subversive new animated fantasy film Nimona following a chaotic teenage shapeshifter who refuses to adhere to rules or labels. Set in a techno-medieval world, the film tells the story of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she joins forces with the down-on-his-luck knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) who is charged with a crime he didn't commit. It's based on the original comic penned by ND Stevenson which became an international sensation since beginning its run in 2012, earning a Cartoonist Studio Prize, an Eisner Award, and a Cybils Award. Ahead of its June 30 release, Collider is excited to share a clip that sees Ballister make a promise to Nimona that he won't freak out over all the chaos that's about to unfold.

The clip opens on a familiar scene within the trailer—Ballister swearing he won't lose his cool as he and Nimona face a small army with swords and axes ready to take their heads. In order to get them out, she transforms into a rhino and plows through knight after knight before flipping Ballister onto her back. He quickly learns all the forms she can take, from a small bird to a mighty grizzly and an ostrich that can outspeed their enemies. The poor knight doesn't exactly keep his cool as they chaotically carve a path out, crashing through floor after floor as Nimona transforms into a whale. After one final sprint toward a window amidst crumbling statues, they burst out of the fortress, turning to see the whole thing go up in flames much to Nimona's delight. Ballister, however, is utterly exhausted.

Nimona features a strong and diverse voice cast led by Moretz and Ahmed with Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang in his feature debut role as Ambrosius Goldenloin, the champion knight of the Institution and Ballister's former flame. The rest of the cast features Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul, Indya Moore, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman. Spies in Disguise directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane helm the shapeshifting fairy tale and even lend their voices to a pair of not-so-subtle cameo knights named Sir Nicholas Brun and Sir Troy Quartermane. Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor penned the screenplay.

Close

RELATED: Watch 'Nimona' Introduce Herself to Ballister Boldheart in New Clip

Regarding what to expect from Nimona, Bruno and Quane gave a quick preview that adds a little more context to Ballister and Nimona's journey:

"Our movie takes place in the medieval future, think knights in shining armor on cell phones and flying cars! It’s where we meet Ballister, the first person not of noble birth to become a knight of the realm, the group of people tasked with protecting everyone from the monsters that lie beyond the giant wall that encircles the kingdom. But on the eve of the knighting ceremony, when Ballister is about to get everything he’s ever dreamed of, he’s framed for a horrible crime he didn’t commit. On the run, labeled a villain and with no one to turn to, he’s forced to accept the help of none other than Nimona; a chaotic little disruptor of a character, who offers to become his sidekick and help clear his name or burn down the kingdom trying. And as you can see in this clip, her help usually spells trouble for Ballister, with hugely comedic results."

It's not just about futuristic fantasies and chaotic shapeshifting fun, however, as Nimona is full of heart, looking past the socially-impressed identities given to the "monstrous" Nimona and "villainous" Ballister. Even the animation style reflects those themes as characters fade into the background. The directors continued:

"Through the laughs (and destruction!) Ballister learns to look past the monstrous expectations he’s been taught about Nimona’s shapeshifting, and instead gets to know her and see her clearly for who she really is - in all her many shapes. This is a thematic idea we even supported in how we visualized the look of the film. For example, in order to illustrate the fact that the further away you are from really seeing someone, the less you understand the nuances of what makes them whole, we stripped details away from characters and locations in the background so that they are represented in only their basic forms. If you pay close attention, you can see that in several shots as Nimona and Ballister wreck havoc through the castle."

Originally a Blue Sky Studios production, Nimona looked all but doomed after Disney officially shut down the studio back in 2021. Now within the Netflix fold under the Annapurna Pictures Banner, this animation is primed to soar. Nimona had its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month, winning the hearts of critics including Collider's own Marco Vito Oddo. He gave the film an A, saying, "With eye-popping animation, a fresh story that challenges tropes, and an energetic voice performance by Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular character, Nimona is nothing less than a triumph."

Bruno and Quane are particularly excited for fans to see what they've made of Stevenson's beloved comic, closing by saying, "At the end of the day we hope this will be an awesome summer ride for audiences worldwide, packed with comedy, thrills, punk-rock energy and a lot of heart!" Nimona bursts onto Netflix on June 30. Check out the exclusive clip below.