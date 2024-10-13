Nimona has become a beloved all-ages graphic novel that inspired the hit animated film of the same name. To celebrate the comic’s 10th anniversary, creator ND Stevenson announced that a deluxe limited edition version is now available for pre-order on Epic Reads and will release on May 20, 2025. Announced on Stevenson’s Twitter, this anniversary edition features brand-new cover artwork with Nimona, Ballister Blackheart, and Ambrosius Goldenloin, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang respectively in the film. The cover will have a foil effect and embossing, with the inside having French flaps with a custom pattern. The graphic novel will also include behind-the-scenes sketches and an exclusive afterward. It’s $22.99 USD on Epic Reads’ website.

Don’t sleep on this pre-order though, as it will be the only chance to get this special edition. ND Stevenson explained on his Twitter, "It's been a lifelong dream to have a shiny foiled cover on one of my books, and this book is going to be seriously SO shiny, y'all. It's limited edition, so make sure to preorder if you want one—once it's sold out, it won't be reprinted!"

Nimona Was a Smash Hit for Netflix

Nimona’s journey from graphic novel to film was an adventurous one to say the least. It was originally developed through Blue Sky Studios through 20th Century Fox Animation. However, it was acquired by The Walt Disney Company, which would in turn shut down Blue Sky, canceling the film when it was 75% complete. Staffers working on the film cited that Disney was concerned about the LGBTQ+ content in the movie, specifically a kiss between Ballister and Ambrosius. This choice which raised many eyebrows. ND Stevenson is a transgender man, and Nimona is very much a transgender allegory. Queer content was always in the text of the original comic.

The film was saved by Netflix and Annapurna Pictures where it would be completed and debut. Nimona was an instant smash hit, debuting #9 on Netflix’s Top 10 streaming chart to jump to the third spot within ten days. The film garnered praise from fans and critics alike. It was nominated for a slew of awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature where it lost to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron. Starting from simple webcomics on Stevenson’s Tumblr account to becoming a beloved animated film, Nimona truly has had quite the journey.

The 10th anniversary limited edition of Nimona is now available for pre-order on Epic Reads and will release on May 20, 2025.

9 10 Nimona A young shapeshifter with extraordinary abilities forms an unlikely alliance with a fallen knight in a world that fuses medieval and futuristic aesthetics. As they battle against a tyrannical institution, they uncover deep-seated secrets and confront formidable foes. The narrative weaves together action, humor, and emotional depth, highlighting their journey of self-discovery and the strength found in their unique bond. Release Date June 30, 2023 Director Nick Bruno , Troy Quane Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Riz Ahmed , Eugene Lee Yang , Frances Conroy Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Robert L. Baird , Lloyd Taylor , Pamela Ribon , Nick Bruno , Troy Quane , Keith Bunin , Marc Haimes Expand

