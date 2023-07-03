After many years of delay and an almost permanent cancellation, the Nimona adaptation finally saw the light of day thanks to Netflix. Adapted from ND Stevenson's graphic novel, Nimona follows Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight framed for a crime who teams up with a shapeshifter named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) to clear his name. With any adaptation, the key is to strike the right balance between established material and new story aspects. Nimona manages to do both. Recently, Netflix released a page-to-screen comparison video highlighting scenes directly adapted from the graphic novel.

Just like its title character, Nimona shapeshifted in many ways when it made the jump from page to screen, but several memorable scenes from the graphic novel were brought directly to life. The video first starts by showing Nimona and Ballister's initial meeting, and Nimona's "Hey, boss" that starts it all. Many other Nimona and Ballister moments remained unchanged (but expanded), including her transformation into a rhino and shark, their game night, and Ballister tending to Nimona after she takes an arrow to the knee and as she sleeps.

The video also featured a couple of scenes not fully centered on Nimona and Ballister. One includes Ballister and Ambrosius Goldenloin's (Eugene Lee Yang) secret meeting to discuss everything going on. Certain aspects were changed, but it hit many of the same key beats as the graphic novel. Finally, the movie also keeps the chaotic attack on the town square as the Institute knights capture Ballister. The adapted version, though, leans into an in-movie reference for extra razzle dazzle.

What Changed With the Nimona Adaptation?

One of the biggest changes that came with the movie is the circumstance in which Ballister is cast out from the kingdom. In the movie, he is framed for killing the Queen, whereas the graphic novel follows him as he tries to uncover a broader conspiracy within the Institution. Nimona gains a little more to her backstory, with viewers learning her connection to the kingdom's idol Gloreth — a character created for the movie. Additionally, the relationship between Ballister and Ambrosius is unquestionably romantic in the movie, complete with "I love you"s and a kiss. Their relationship relies on heavy implications in the graphic novel.

Nimona was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane from a screenplay by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. It was produced by Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary, with Stevenson serving as co-producer. The voice cast also includes Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Julio Torres, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, and RuPaul Charles.

Nimona is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the page-to-screen comparison below: