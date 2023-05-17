It seems like every week is Nimona week for Netflix now, and we're not complaining. After announcing that the highly anticipated animated movie is debuting on the platform this June, Netflix has more good news for fans: A teaser trailer – the first one since the project was announced – will be unveiled tomorrow, and considering that June is just around the corner, chances are that the teaser will reveal the specific release date as well.

In order to treat fans while they wait one more day, Netflix dropped another first-look image from the movie. Once again, the image depicts the title character and her sidekick at some point in their journey. This time, however, Nimona (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz) is watching something burn and is highly excited about that. We can also see the character’s pointy teeth and ear piercings more clearly, since the image puts Nimona closer than ever to us. Meanwhile, Ballister Blackheart (voiced by Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed) looks like he couldn’t be less interested in whatever’s got Nimona’s attention. He’s looking away and his armor and clothes highly contrast with the surrounding environment, which is overwhelmingly green like a Zelda: Breath of the Wild scenario.

Nimona Is a Legend in the Making

The teaser trailer for Nimona is highly anticipated not only because the project is an extremely important milestone for LGBTQIA+ voices – the animated movie is produced, developed, voiced, and inspired by queer representatives – but also because it has been brewing for quite some time. The project originally hailed from Blue Sky Studios, the animated division of 20th Century Fox which brought us Ice Age and Rio. However, the studio met its end after Disney bought Fox, and animated projects that Disney didn’t want were axed.

Luckily for Nimona, Netflix and Annapurna decided to band together in order to finance the rest of the production, which was almost finished by the time Disney killed it. Now, the already loyal fanbase of Nimona will have a glimpse of the story in animated form for the first time since Netflix acquired it. The fanbase exists because Nimona is based on an acclaimed graphic novel by author ND Stevenson.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Nimona': Release Window, Cast, Background, and Everything We Know So Far

Aside from Moretz and Ahmed, the incredibly diverse voice cast of Nimona also features Eugene Lee Yang (Classified), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Indya Moore (Pose) and Saturday Night Live alumni Beck Bennet, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman. The movie is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Spies in Disguise), and the screenplay is adapted by Robert L. Baird (Big Hero 6) and Lloyd Taylor (Spies in Disguise).

Netflix premieres Nimona this June. Stick with Collider to watch the teaser trailer as soon as it drops tomorrow.