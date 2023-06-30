Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nimona.

After spending years in development hell, Nimona is finally available on Netflix. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular character's voice, the animated movie explores a unique world inspired by medieval fantasy and science fiction while tackling themes such as prejudice, gender fluidity, and the dangers of authoritarian governments. In short, there’s a lot to unpack in Nimona. And while the movie is one of the best releases of 2023, Nimona doesn’t hold the audience’s hands. Which means, by the time the credits roll, some people might still wonder who Nimona is and why she turned into that gargantuan beast at the end. So, now that Nimona is available, let’s break down the movie’s ending and discuss what it all means.

Who Is Nimona?

One thousand years before the events of Nimona, a warrior named Gloreth stood against a fire-breathing beast that threatened the kingdom. Gloreth defeated the beast and started the order of knights, so that brave people from all the noble families could stand together should evil ever return to torment their home. Or at least that’s what the stories say. In fact, the fear and paranoia that led to the massive walls surrounding the kingdom and the government oppression were born from a lie.

While the movie never reveals the true origins of Nimona, we know the shapeshifter roamed the lands in search of companionship for a long time. Nimona tried to act like a different animal, constantly being rejected for being too different. One day, Nimona crosses paths with a golden-haired child, Gloreth. Gloreth is impressed with Nimona’s abilities, and the two girls spend their days playing while the shapeshifter turns into different animals for her friend’s amusement.

Unfortunately, one day, a passerby witnesses Gloreth playing with a bear. The man gets scared and summons the whole village to save the girl. Nimona turns back into a girl to show everyone she’s not dangerous. However, the villagers call Nimona a monster and attack the poor girl. Nimona tries to turn into different animals to escape, but the villagers surround her. In the middle of the fight, a torch thrown at Nimona starts a fire that engulfs the village. Gloreth, then, becomes convinced her parents are right and Nimona is a monster, raising her blade to tell her former friend to go back to the shadows from where she came. Heartbroken, Nimona leaves. And as decades turned into centuries, the shapeshifter witnessed the kingdom becoming more aggressive towards differences and the myth of Gloreth growing. That’s why Nimona is so angry and decides to take the role of villain people gave her due to prejudice.

Who Killed the Queen?

Before the titular shapeshifter becomes the main character in the movie, we follow Ballister Boldheart (voiced by Riz Ahmed) during the ceremony that would finally turn him into a knight. For a thousand years, only warriors coming from noble families had the right to become knights. Fortunately, thanks to the blessings of Queen Valerin (voiced by Lorraine Toussaint), Ballister got the chance to prove his worth, training from his childhood to become the best knight the kingdom has ever seen. Sadly, during the ceremony, Ballister’s dream becomes a nightmare because his sword shoots a laser that kills the Queen, turning him into the number one enemy of the state. Thanks to the Institution turning the wannabe-knight into a public villain, Nimona joins forces with Ballister to wreak havoc in the kingdom. Together, they find out the Director (voiced by Frances Conroy) changed Ballister’s sword, creating a trap that would take down the knight and the Queen at the same time.

The Director was raised listening to the tale of Gloreth, and her fear of the monsters outside the kingdom’s walls turned her into a zealot that puts tradition above everything else. So, when the Queen invited a commoner into the order of knights, the Director feared that would be the first step to opening the kingdom to the monsters’ attack. To honor Gloreth’s teachings, the Director did what she could to keep the kingdom’s conservative structure by killing the Queen and showing people cannot trust a commoner to become an agent of the law. That already makes her a despicable villain. Still, during the final battle in Nimona, the Director gets so blinded by hatred that she almost destroys thousands of innocent lives.

What Happens In ‘Nimona’s Final Battle?

After Ballister learns Nimona is the monster Gloreth fought against many centuries ago, the knight confronts his sidekick. Ballister mistrusts Nimona after everything they went through, which is why his sidekick gets rightfully angry. Their discussion heats up, and Ballister reaches out for his sword, afraid Nimona will attack him. That’s the final drop that makes Nimona leave for good, abandoning Ballister.

Losing Ballister’s friendship forces Nimona to remember how Gloreth betrayed her long ago. Alone, sad, and enraged, Nimona gives herself to the dark feelings she carries and shapeshifts into a giant dark beast. As a beast, Nimona breaks into the kingdom, laying waste to the buildings on her path to the giant Gloreth statue erected in front of the Institution. Nimona doesn’t believe she’ll ever have a true friend and chooses to end her life by falling over the statue’s sword. Before she can commit this final act of despair, Ballister puts himself between Nimona and the blade. Ballister doesn’t know that his action will stop Nimona, but he is willing to bet his life if that means saving his friend. Nimona turns back into a girl, Ballister apologizes, and the two lock themselves into a warm embrace. That means Ballister's ultimate acceptance allows Nimona to shed her monster shape and become human again.

While Nimona destroys the city on her path, the Director sends the Institution forces to stop the supposed monster. When the knights cannot retain Nimona, the Director turns the canons on top of the kingdom’s walls against the people. Determined to destroy the monster, the Director decides to shoot the city’s main square. She knows a single canon blast will kill thousands of citizens, but that’s a price the Director will pay to get rid of Nimona. Inspired by how Ballister changed his view and shed his prejudice, Nimona decides to rewrite history by saving the kingdom from the Director. The shapeshifter turns into a flaming bird, flying in the canon’s direction and holding off the blast with her body. The explosion takes down the Director and apparently Nimona.

After witnessing how the monster of Gloreth sacrificed her life to save the people from the Institution, the kingdom realizes there’s a larger world outside the walls they don’t need to fear. So, everything changes in the kingdom, as people are now willing to explore the wilderness. In addition, Nimona and Ballister become heroes. Before the credits roll, we see Ballister returning to his former evil lair, remembering his good time with Nimona. From outside the frame, we hear Nimona’s voice greeting Ballister, a confirmation she didn’t die in the explosion. Hopefully, that means we’ll see Nimona and Ballister together in other adventures.

